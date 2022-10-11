Can Dak Zip The Ball? Cowboys Ready To Find Out 

"Can. He zip the ball there and make the throw?" Jones asked rhetorically. "We'll start working on that Wednesday real hard."

Prescott thumb surgery on Sept. 12 following the Week 1 loss to the Bucs when his right throwing hand slammed into a helmet during the second half.

Dak has done some light throwing over the last two weeks but hasn't been able to fully cut it loose yet in practice.

"Well, let's just put it like this ... He's got to spin the ball," Jones said. "He's got to really spin the ball. And just think about it, put your hand down on something that would be the equivalent of a football. Try to do that without thumb strength. Try to spin that ball. Try to direct the ball without thumb strength if you're really giving it a proper thumb. You can't do it."