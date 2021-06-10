CB Kelvin Joseph Signs Rookie Deal

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are closer to signing their 11-player draft class.
A day after signing first-round pick Micah Parsons, the club has reached a deal with second-round pick Kelvin Joseph on a four-year contract.
Joseph, the 44th overall pick out of Kentucky, missed part of Cowboys organized team activities because of a 10-day quarantine, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. But the rookie cornerback was cleared to return for this week's minicamp.
With Joseph and Parsons under contract, only three of 11 draft picks have yet to sign: third-round picks Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and Nahshon Wright.