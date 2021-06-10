Offseason | 2021

CB Kelvin Joseph Signs Rookie Deal

Jun 10, 2021 at 01:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

CB-Kelvin-Joseph-Signs-Rookie-Deal-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys are closer to signing their 11-player draft class.

A day after signing first-round pick Micah Parsons, the club has reached a deal with second-round pick Kelvin Joseph on a four-year contract.

Joseph, the 44th overall pick out of Kentucky, missed part of Cowboys organized team activities because of a 10-day quarantine, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. But the rookie cornerback was cleared to return for this week's minicamp.

With Joseph and Parsons under contract, only three of 11 draft picks have yet to sign: third-round picks Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and Nahshon Wright.

Related Content

news

These 9 Helped Themselves At Minicamp 

With the offseason practices now complete, let's look at nine players who stood out this past week during the Cowboys' mandatory minicamp. 
news

Nahshon Wright Ready To Carry Momentum Into Camp

The rookie cornerback is off to a strong start based on OTAs and minicamp.
news

Mick Shots: Where Do They Go From Here

The offseason comes to a close after Thursday, save what head coach Mike McCarthy is calling a week's worth of "Rookie School," and for those guys still rehabbing from surgery,
news

Dak On Ankle Injury: "Put It On The Tombstone"

Dak Prescott is done talking about his ankle injury from last year. He's not only moving on and focused on 2021, but said he's "buried" the injury in his head.
news

Practice Points: Airing It Out At Minicamp

Tuesday's minicamp practice featured a lot of red zone activity, and Dak Prescott took center stage in a crisp outing.
news

Micah Parsons Officially Signs Rookie Deal

First-round draft pick Micah Parsons has officially signed his rookie contract with the Cowboys.
news

Randy Gregory Eager To Put His Past Behind Him

Randy Gregory knows why he gets asked about his past. But the defensive end said he's looking to gain trust of his teammates and coaches and is excited about being someone the Cowboys can count on.
news

Practice Points: Parsing Through The Pass Rush

It looked like a bit of an instructional day during Tuesday's practice, but there were still notes worth taking at the outset of mandatory minicamp.
news

John Fassel Not At Minicamp Due To Father's Passing

Special teams coordinator John Fassel will not be at minicamp this week following the passing of his father Jim, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.
news

Why Quinn Says Vander Esch Is "On A Mission"

 Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch says he's "on a mission" to help the defense rebound from last season's struggles.
news

Gallup: Obviously, I'd Love To Be In Dallas

There's only one thing Michael Gallup can do about his future, and that's play football.
Advertising