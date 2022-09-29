#WASvsDAL

CeeDee Expecting Big Changes With Gallup's Return

Sep 29, 2022 at 05:30 PM
FRISCO, Texas – CeeDee Lamb perhaps said it best on Thursday. When asked what he anticipated the impact of Michael Gallup's return would do to the coverage that teams will use for him, Lamb's face perked up.

"Oh, a lot," Lamb said emphatically. "If not, then [Gallup] is going to have a day. That's just what it is."

So yeah, it's safe to assume that Lamb and the rest of the Cowboys roster is ready to see one of their premier offensive threats potentially return to the field against the Commanders on Sunday after a lengthy hiatus away.

However, maybe the Cowboys and Lamb are not just excited to have Gallup, the player return. Rather they are ready to see Gallup, the person, finally rejoin them instead of being relegated to rehab or working on drills off to the side on his own.

"That's my brother," Lamb said. "I can't wait. You can never really just leave a wolf alone. Just seeing him out there I know it's going to be very exciting. Then having him on the sideline for such a long time.

"And now that he's healthy and just basically just watching us I know it was eating at him. So just for him to have the opportunity to be back out there I know that's a pleasurable moment."

It has been a slow and steady process for the return of Gallup, who played in just nine games last season with two touchdowns before he missed the remainder of the season with an ACL injury that required surgery in February.

Though there was a thought that the former 1,000-yard receiver could be back in Week 3 against the Giants, it was Gallup's decision to wait a little longer to ensure that he got a few more practice reps before returning to action.

Pretty good restraint for a guy who hasn't seen game action in almost nine months.

Now he has the ability to completely change the face of the Cowboys' offense, and it is a much different looking one than the last time he was on the field. Gallup's last game came in Week 17 against the Cardinals when he tore his ACL going up for a touchdown reception.

Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson, and Tyron Smith were all on the field alongside him. If Gallup plays Sunday, this time he'll be playing alongside Cooper Rush, Noah Brown and Tyler Smith, as well as Lamb.

While Rush has exceeded most expectations in his two starts since Prescott's injury, the Cowboys have averaged right around 22 points per game. The key? The defense has surrendered an average of about 17 points in that stretch.

"He's a big-time player," Rush said of Gallup. "We're super excited. Last week was really good to see him out there at practice, and then this week he's got a full slate. Big-time player that can stretch the field. He's made big catches throughout his career."

How Gallup and Rush mesh with one another would be something worth watching, given that the two have never started a game together. In Rush's lone start last season at the Vikings, Gallup was working back from an injury prior to the ACL tear.

But one thing is for certain: with Gallup on the mend and his return rapidly approaching, the Cowboys are equally thrilled to have him on the field as they are excited for the person to be back alongside them.

