CeeDee Lamb Looked 'Very Natural' In First Practice

"We've always played rookies in my time as a head coach early and often and by design. There's a good chance that the youth of your roster is going to be playing in the most important games of the year in December."

The Cowboys have a highly-regarded rookie class led by first-round receiver CeeDee Lamb and second-round cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Lamb is projected to be a top-three receiver on offense and he's a candidate on punt returns, too. The Cowboys have had only one camp practice so far in shells – the players had the day off Saturday – but

McCarthy said Lamb "has picked it up seamlessly" in the classroom and on the field.

"CeeDee looks very natural out there," McCarthy said. "He had a big play in the team period (Friday). He's definitely shown the ability to play all three spots in the receiver position, and we'll see what goes on with punt return and those types of things. But he looks very, very natural on the football field. Excited about him."

Diggs is joining a cornerback group that includes three returning veterans and an offseason signing with starting experience (Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, Daryl Worley. But McCarthy said Diggs is "transitioning very well so far."

"We've only had one practice, but the thing that jumps out to you on the practice field is particularly his ball skills," McCarthy said. "He's a natural. I think he'll adjust very well to the NFL game."

McCarthy's point about needing young players late in the season is probably based on personal experience. When he and the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010, they did it with a depleted roster. Green Bay had 16 players on injured reserve that year.