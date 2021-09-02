CeeDee's Return Among Several Roster Moves 

Sep 02, 2021 at 11:45 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys' roster shuffling continued Thursday with several players activated for practice and several more heading to injured reserve.

Three players have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and safety Damontae Kazee.

And six players have been placed on IR-to-return: cornerback Kelvin Joseph, offensive tackle Josh Ball, wide receiver Malik Turner, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, tight end Sean McKeon and linebacker Francis Bernard.

Because they were on the 53-man roster for at least one day, all six players are eligible to return from IR after three weeks. Teams can have an unlimited number of players on IR during the season.

With these moves, the Cowboys created enough roster space to bring back long snapper Jake McQuaide and officially sign veteran running back Corey Clement, who's expected to replace Rico Dowdle (IR-hip) as the third running back and a core special teams contributor. Punter Bryan Anger is expected to be signed in the next couple days, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Thursday is the first practice for the current 53-man roster ahead of next Thursday's season opener at Tampa Bay.

