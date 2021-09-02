CeeDee's Return Among Several Roster Moves 

Because they were on the 53-man roster for at least one day, all six players are eligible to return from IR after three weeks. Teams can have an unlimited number of players on IR during the season.

With these moves, the Cowboys created enough roster space to bring back long snapper Jake McQuaide and officially sign veteran running back Corey Clement, who's expected to replace Rico Dowdle (IR-hip) as the third running back and a core special teams contributor. Punter Bryan Anger is expected to be signed in the next couple days, head coach Mike McCarthy said.