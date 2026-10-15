Christian Parker 'likely' to remain coaching on field, talks Mike Pettine hire

While it's looking more and more likely as though Parker will remain on the sidelines, Parker discussed the benefits of being in both vantage points.

"When you're on the field, it's the direct face to face communication with players and coaches with adjustments and things of that nature," Parker said. "When you're up top, obviously you have a wider view and it's a little calmer up there when it comes to you have desk space, taking notes, kind of looking at the call sheet and things of that nature. There's advantages to both for sure, but I've always been a guy that's usually been down on the field."

While Parker may not be in the booth, there could be a chance that new senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will be. Parker said "we'll see" when asked about it on Thursday.

Schottenheimer announced the hiring of Pettine to the defensive staff on Monday, reuniting him with Parker after Pettine hired him in 2019 for his first NFL coaching job as a defensive quality control coach.

Parker said that he had been calling Pettine throughout his interview process this offseason and was aiming to get him on the staff earlier, but he had family obligations and ultimately got the itch to coach back recently. Parker pointed out it was important for him to have a "right hand man," like most young coordinators do, and he sees Pettine's depth of knowledge with the front seven marrying well with his experience in the secondary.

"Sounding board, advancing, watching film, he'll have an area of expertise just like all the position coaches do," Parker said of Pettine's role. "I think when we come in Monday, he's already kind of gotten ahead on the next opponent, those kinds of things. Those roles usually are focused on advances, some area of expertise, and just kind of having a guy to bounce ideas off of."

The pair will now get to work with the rest of Dallas' defensive staff to help try and turn around a unit that has struggled five games into the season, which is currently giving up the second-most total yards per game in the NFL (395.4).

Over the long weekend after the Cowboys' 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday, Dallas' defense had a players only meeting to attempt to hash some things out. Those meetings can sometimes have a negative connotation, how does Parker view it?

"I think it depends on when they happen and how they happen," Parker said. "I think that guys have been kind of talking about being able to talk collectively anyways. I think off the long weekend, it was kind of the perfect timing for them to discuss some things internally, getting on the same page about some things in terms of operation and spending more time together, that kind of thing. I think it's productive."

Despite a slower start to the season than anticipated, Parker believes that the issues that have troubled the Cowboys defense are ones they can overcome.

"Very fixable, because they're under our control." Parker said.

The Cowboys will look to show that on Monday night against Green Bay, as Parker returns to Lambeau Field for the first time as a coordinator. His familiarity with Packers head coach Matt LaFluer, Jordan Love and the organization helps in some areas, but it also helps the opposition.

"Extremely talented offensive coach, extremely talented play caller," Parker said of LaFleur. "And [Jordan] Love is the same way. [Jordan] Love was actually my scout team quarterback my second year as a QC there. To see the way he's grown, he's very talented. He can make every throw on the field. You see him taking command at the line of scrimmage. Anytime you have history with people, you kind of know some things in terms of how they think and what they want to do, how they see you, I think that's most important. I think they've done a great job evolving."