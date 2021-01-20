Offseason | 2021

Coaching Staff Changes Include New Strength Coach

Jan 20, 2021 at 03:45 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys continue to make some changes to their coaching staff this week.

The team is expected to elevate Harold Nash Jr. as the team's strength and conditioning coach.

Nash helped oversee the position for the rest of the season after Markus Paul suddenly passed away before the Thanksgiving Day game.

Nash has 16 years of NFL experience, including seven years as the head strength coach. He held that position in New England for five years from 2011-15 and then went to Detroit in the same role from 2016-18.

This offseason, Nash and his staff will work with the Cowboys athletic trainers to rehab some key injuries from last year. Players such as Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, Blake Jarwin and Trysten Hill all had surgeries last year. And already this month, Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith have had clean-up surgeries as well.

In other staff changes, the Cowboys are also expected to hire Aden Durde as the new defensive line coach. He was in Atlanta for three seasons with Dan Quinn, who has been named the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

Durde was Atlanta's outside linebackers coach last season. He also spent a season in Dallas as a fellowship coach.

Durde will replace veteran coach Jim Tomsula, who was let go after the season along with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

And last week, the Cowboys agreed on a deal with Joe Whitt Jr. to join the staff. Whitt has not only worked under Quinn, but also Mike McCarthy for nine years in Green Bay. His role has not been defined, but it's expected he will oversee the secondary in some capacity.

The Cowboys obviously have to make major changes on defense after allowing a franchise-most 473 points in 2020. The team ranked 29th in total defense, but 31st against the run, yielding over 158 rushing yards per game.

