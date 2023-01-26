Offseason | 2023

Coaching Staff Changes Were "Difficult Decisions"

Jan 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – Changes among the staff were inevitable this offseason, especially with so many expiring contracts among the assistant coaches.

While there likely will be more changes coming - perhaps to two of the coordinators that are interviewing around the league for head coaching jobs - there were also some noticeable names that will not be coming back on the staff in 2023.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete and senior defensive assistant George Edwards did not get their contracts renewed. Also, assistant head coach Rob Davis, quality control/analytics coach Kyle Valero and assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett are not coming back on the staff.

"We thank these men for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the Cowboys. Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better," said head coach Mike McCarthy. "These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we've all gone through together. This is the hardest part of the business and we wish them nothing but the best."

Lett, one of the greatest defensive linemen in team history and a two-time Pro Bowler, spent the last 12 years on the Cowboys staff under both Jason Garrett and the last three on Mike McCarthy's staff.

Perhaps the biggest surprises are with Philbin and Peete, who saw huge growth in their positions this season.

The O-line not only dealt with a plethora of injuries, creating numerous different starting-five combinations, but Philbin helped develop young players such as Tyler Smith and Tyler Biadasz, not to mention Terence Steele over the last three years.

As for Peete, the running backs had two rushers with over 850 rushing yards and 12 total TDs each in Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season, although he won't be participating in the skills contests because of the ankle injury he suffered in the playoffs.

Edwards was also a name mentioned as a possible replacement for defensive coordinator, if Dan Quinn were to take a head coaching job. He's interviewed for three different vacancies over the last two weeks.

Also, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has interviewed for the job in Carolina. If either one of them leaves, it could lead to other possible departures with coaches either on the current staff or among the ones recently let go.

Either way, don't expect these to be the last of the changes.

McCarthy is likely to add more clarity to the coaching staff changes and more during his 3 p.m. (CDT) press conference on Thursday.

