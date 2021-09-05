Connor McGovern Preparing To Start For Martin

McGovern had a challenging start to his career, to say the least. He missed his entire rookie season in 2019 because of a torn pectoral muscle suffered in his second OTA practice. After rehabbing with the athletic training staff that season, he returned healthy in 2020 but went through a shortened training camp with no preseason games because of the pandemic.

Still, McGovern showed signs of progress with his first on-field snaps last year. He actually made eight starts at right guard – six because of injuries to Martin, and two because the Cowboys moved Martin out to right tackle to address depth issues on the edge.

The experience was valuable. And for the first time in four years, going back to his Penn State days, McGovern went through a fully healthy offseason without any rehab work required.

"You never know when someone's going to go down or what's going to happen. And being in a situation like this (with Martin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list), you've just got to be ready to step up," McGovern said. "Last year helped me a lot with confidence, so I'm ready to go."

McGovern also took a decent number of first-team reps at right and left guard in training camp for various reasons, like giving Martin periodic rest or moving left guard Connor Williams to center for a few snaps. That should help his preparation as well.

Tampa Bay has one of the league's best front sevens, featuring disruptive interior linemen Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea and William Gholston. Suh was placed on Reserve/COVID-19 last week, so his status for Thursday appears uncertain at this point.

Regardless, it will be a test. But McGovern feels ready for the opportunity.