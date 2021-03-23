Connor Williams Surprises Fellow Bullied Child

Williams signed autographs, played games, and bowled with Humphrey, but perhaps most importantly, he was a symbol that there was life past these moments that can feel so suffocating. People claim that what we go through makes us stronger, but it's usually an empty condolence given by someone who has never gone through what the person they're lecturing is experiencing. Victims of bullying don't need to be stronger. They need a safe place, and they could use the sympathy of someone who understands the validity of their pain.