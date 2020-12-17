Continuity At CB Has Been A Challenge All Year

It's been a revolving door at the position all year and especially lately. With Awuzie, Diggs and Brown all inactive last Sunday at Cincinnati, the Cowboys rotated a group that included Lewis, Rashard Robinson, Deante Burton and practice squad elevations Saivion Smith and Chris Westry. Robinson (knee) and Smith (hand) got injured in the second half but were able to finish the game. Burton (shoulder) also popped up on the injury report this week.

But help does appear on the way.

Awuzie, who missed seven games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, has been cleared to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. McCarthy said Diggs, Brown and starting safety Donovan Wilson (groin) had productive practices Wednesday.

"They actually exceeded expectations for workload yesterday, so the report is this morning they feel good," McCarthy said. "This will be a big day for those guys. Hopefully we can sort out how they're going to play on Friday. … I felt both Diggs and Donovan looked good. And Chido also had a good day's work."

The nature of Brown's injury – an aggravation of a previous rib issue – has made his exact timetable a little less clear the last few weeks.

"This has been tough because he's done it twice," McCarthy said. "Just where he can get to the level where he can compete play in and play out, and hopefully he's close. The padded practice is usually the indicator when you come back from these types of injuries."