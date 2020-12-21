#SFvsDAL

Presented by

Why Zeke Didn't Play; Injury Status For Vander Esch

Dec 20, 2020 at 06:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Why-Zeke-Didn’t-Play;-Injury-Status-For-Vander-Esch-hero

All week long, the plan was for Ezekiel Elliott to play Sunday against the 49ers. While he didn't practice, all indications pointed to him playing through the pain of a calf contusion.

But Zeke said this week was different.

"Honestly, I hadn't been feeling the best all week, but on game days I've been able to go normally," Elliott said. "But at first, Ii was feeling good, but (Saturday) I felt a tug. And that's something I can't really play with. I can play with pain and soreness, but with a tug, I can't be as explosive as I need to be."

Zeke was held out on Sunday, his first missed game due to injury of his career. He watched Tony Pollard have a big day, scoring two touchdowns with over 150 all-purpose yards.

"It was great. He's a guy you know is super explosive," Zeke said of Pollard. "You know he can break one at any moment. Before the last play, I told him to 'go put it on ice' and that's exactly what he did."

Zeke said he is still focused on finishing the season on the field.

"Oh no, I'm not shutting it down," Zeke said. "We'll see how it goes and I'll see if I can get out there next week."

As for Leighton Vander Esch, it could be a different story. The linebacker walked out of the locker room in a boot and said he knows it's not a broken ankle.

"t's definitely a high ankle," he said. "Just, hope it just a sprain. I'll get an MRI tomorrow."

--------------------------------------------

The Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last home game of the regular season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Eatman: This Game Was About Pollard, No Other RB

We should expect this from Tony Pollard with or without Ezekiel Elliott in the lineup.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Own Penalty Turns Beneficial

Plays that might get forgotten include a penalty on the Cowboys that turned out to be a positive play.
news

Onside Kick Return Highlights Lamb's Big Day

It's probably not how CeeDee Lamb imagined scoring a touchdown, but he's not complaining.
news

Without Zeke, Top Job Not Too Big For Pollard

Statistically, this was not the first start of Tony Pollard's career – but that's exactly why stat sheets can lie.
news

Here's The Main Takeaway From This Win Streak

How have the Cowboys won consecutive games for the first time this season? It's pretty simple.
news

Updates: Gallup Injured; L.P.'s Record; More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Defeat 49ers, 41-33

The Dallas Cowboys defense gets four takeaways to spark a 41-33 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Keys to Victory: Run Defense Must Step Up To Win

Football analyst Bucky Brooks breaks down what needs to happen for both the 49ers and Cowboys on Sunday.
news

Canadian Prime Minister Commends L.P. Ladouceur

 It's not every day you get a shout out from a head of state.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-49ers

The Cowboys and 49ers have played some historic games in the past, let's see how this game compares. Find out what the writers think will happen Sunday.
news

Spagnola: How About Keeping An Eye On Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott's numbers can be deceiving, given the injuries the offense has suffered.

Advertising