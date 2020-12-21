Why Zeke Didn't Play; Injury Status For Vander Esch

Zeke was held out on Sunday, his first missed game due to injury of his career. He watched Tony Pollard have a big day, scoring two touchdowns with over 150 all-purpose yards.

"It was great. He's a guy you know is super explosive," Zeke said of Pollard. "You know he can break one at any moment. Before the last play, I told him to 'go put it on ice' and that's exactly what he did."

Zeke said he is still focused on finishing the season on the field.

"Oh no, I'm not shutting it down," Zeke said. "We'll see how it goes and I'll see if I can get out there next week."

As for Leighton Vander Esch, it could be a different story. The linebacker walked out of the locker room in a boot and said he knows it's not a broken ankle.