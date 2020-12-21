Why Zeke Didn't Play; Injury Status For Vander Esch

All week long, the plan was for Ezekiel Elliott to play Sunday against the 49ers. While he didn't practice, all indications pointed to him playing through the pain of a calf contusion.
But Zeke said this week was different.
"Honestly, I hadn't been feeling the best all week, but on game days I've been able to go normally," Elliott said. "But at first, Ii was feeling good, but (Saturday) I felt a tug. And that's something I can't really play with. I can play with pain and soreness, but with a tug, I can't be as explosive as I need to be."
Zeke was held out on Sunday, his first missed game due to injury of his career. He watched Tony Pollard have a big day, scoring two touchdowns with over 150 all-purpose yards.
"It was great. He's a guy you know is super explosive," Zeke said of Pollard. "You know he can break one at any moment. Before the last play, I told him to 'go put it on ice' and that's exactly what he did."
Zeke said he is still focused on finishing the season on the field.
"Oh no, I'm not shutting it down," Zeke said. "We'll see how it goes and I'll see if I can get out there next week."
As for Leighton Vander Esch, it could be a different story. The linebacker walked out of the locker room in a boot and said he knows it's not a broken ankle.
"t's definitely a high ankle," he said. "Just, hope it just a sprain. I'll get an MRI tomorrow."
--------------------------------------------
The Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their last home game of the regular season on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!
Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.