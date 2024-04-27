Cooper Beebe to Cowboys as 3rd-Round Pick

This is an absolutely delicious pick for the Cowboys.

One of Beebe's few knocks is his arm length, but is less of an issue for an interior lineman, which is his role and, speaking of roles, he brings the flexibility to play all five positions across the offensive line in Dallas — though you should expect he'll be the one snapping the ball to All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott.

But, for reference, he logged eight starts at right tackle in 2020 and 13 starts at left tackle in 2021, before being moved inside and racking up even more national and conference honors.

It's a testament to exactly how freakishly athletic and talented Beebe is, who plays with explosive power that would tandem nicely with Tyler Smith and Zack Martin, and his anchor is not easily moved and, often, not moved at all. As noted, he doesn't lack for experience as a starter, and he also has the demeanor to lead with the football IQ to quickly diagnose defensive sets to get the offensive line sets in order and position to succeed against them.

Blink on any given snap and you'll also open your eyes to notice Beebe has already made it to the second level after clearing his initial defender, and probably with ease, able to carve run lanes and to also lean on his bread-and-butter, namely protecting the quarterback.

He simply does not allow pressure up the middle, and the Cowboys are thirsty for that type of skill set, and especially when it's mixed with the power in Beebe's hands, which is arguably enough to spin the Earth in the opposite direction if he ever locked into the planet's shoulder pads.

If you're wondering why he was available at 73, that's answered above (arm length), and while his anchor is concrete when planted, he'll need to improve on lateral ability (though he's not completely deficient there, hence his time spent at both tackle positions).