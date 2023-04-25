Cowboys Announce Partnership With BSPNTX

DALLAS – The National Society of Black Sports Professionals North Texas (BSPNTX) and the Dallas Cowboys are joining together to form a unique partnership, which was announced Tuesday.

The Cowboys are collaborating with BSPNTX as a founding partner, the highest level of support of the chapter's mission to advance Black sports professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Cowboys will support the chapter's many programs and events as well as amplify career growth, advancement and networking opportunities.

"Having worked in association with BSP North Texas on select projects and programs in the past, we know how important their mission is and the associated impact those efforts create," said Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones. "We're excited to now expand our relationship and grow support and opportunities for BSP North Texas members in ways that will foster relationships and career development, while benefiting both the current and future members of our organization as well."

The Cowboys' enhanced level of engagement and partnership with BSPNTX will also create new scholarship opportunities for students with increased points of engagement for members, as well as current and future Cowboys staff members, year-round.

"We are excited to have America's Team as a founding partner of our chapter in the top sports business city in the nation. Partnering with the Cowboys offers our membership access to connect with and learn from the best in class in the sports industry in terms of business operations, facility management, event execution and career growth and leadership," said BSPNTX President Larry Lundy.