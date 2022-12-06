Cowboys' Bland Prepares as Veteran, Not Rookie

"I can't tell you [what my potential down the road is] because I'm not looking that far down the road," Bland said. "I'm just looking at the next game."

That next game will be against the visiting Houston Texans, a team led by quarterback Davis Mills, who has thrown 11 interceptions to match his 11 touchdowns through 12 games. There should be an opportunity (or two) for Bland to get his hands on a fourth interception, but he's not going to risk giving up the big play to see it happen.

"We preach on this defense that the plays will come — don't chase them," he said.

That sounds eerily familiar, considering it's exactly what Diggs said (almost to the letter) going into the matchup against the Colts about his style of play in 2022, and Bland takes it just as seriously, along with viewing himself a veteran mentally after being asked to step in and up for an injured Lewis.

"As soon as Jourdan Lewis went down, I knew what kind of role I had to come in and fill — helping to be a leader for our defense," said Bland."That's one thing I had to focus on as a rookie, just having that mindset that I'm not a rookie anymore. I have to be a vet."

The fact the Cowboys are getting all of this from a[nother] rookie is unheard of, but you can bet it's also due to the fact Bland still feels a way about falling to the fifth round in April. That might be something he'll never forget and will forever use to power his impact at the NFL level.

"There's always going to be a chip on my shoulder coming in as a fifth-round pick," he said. "I feel like I could've [gone higher], but it is what it is."