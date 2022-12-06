Power Rankings: Dallas & Philly Vying for Top Spot

The Cowboys offense had been rolling right along in recent weeks with Dak Prescott back under center and a healthy Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Gallup. Add in the emergence of Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb, and the result was a bludgeoning win over the Colts on Sunday. Just for good measure, don't forget about the outstanding performances of safety Malik Hooker and rookie corner DaRon Bland against Indy.

With the playoff picture beginning to come into focus as the calendar shifts to December, the Cowboys have firmly asserted themselves into the conversation as one of the top teams in the league. Here's a snapshot of where some of the national power rankings have them.

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Dallas Cowboys 3.) Cincinnati Bengals 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: No. 4

"The Cowboys turned a nail-biter into a howler in the fourth quarter, scoring 33 unanswered points in the final 15 minutes -- checks notes -- yes, thirty-three unanswered points in the final fifteen minutes of a 54-19 pasting of the Colts on Sunday Night Football. Former Indy first-round pick Malik Hooker put the game away with a fumble-return score early in the final quarter, Dallas' third defensive touchdown of the season. The Cowboys have now won five of six while averaging 39.8 points per game since Week 8. The Eagles remain atop the NFC East, but only a fool would count the Cowboys out of the race for the division and No. 1 seed. America's Team is firing on all cylinders," -Dan Hanzus

Fox Sports.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Dallas Cowboys 3.) Minnesota Vikings 4.) Cincinnati Bengals 5.) Buffalo Bills

Last Week: No. 4

"Since Dak Prescott's return from injury, the Cowboys are 5-1, outscoring their opposition by an average score of 37-18. Their only loss came on the road, in overtime. Sunday's win against the Colts didn't even look that great — right up until they exploded for 33 points in the fourth quarter. Can we fast-forward to the Christmas Eve rematch with Philadelphia already?" -David Helman

ESPN.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: No. 4