Power Rankings: Dallas & Philly Vying for Top Spot

The Cowboys offense had been rolling right along in recent weeks with Dak Prescott back under center and a healthy Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Gallup. Add in the emergence of Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb, and the result was a bludgeoning win over the Colts on Sunday. Just for good measure, don't forget about the outstanding performances of safety Malik Hooker and rookie corner DaRon Bland against Indy.
With the playoff picture beginning to come into focus as the calendar shifts to December, the Cowboys have firmly asserted themselves into the conversation as one of the top teams in the league. Here's a snapshot of where some of the national power rankings have them.
NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Dallas Cowboys 3.) Cincinnati Bengals 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: No. 4
"The Cowboys turned a nail-biter into a howler in the fourth quarter, scoring 33 unanswered points in the final 15 minutes -- checks notes -- yes, thirty-three unanswered points in the final fifteen minutes of a 54-19 pasting of the Colts on Sunday Night Football. Former Indy first-round pick Malik Hooker put the game away with a fumble-return score early in the final quarter, Dallas' third defensive touchdown of the season. The Cowboys have now won five of six while averaging 39.8 points per game since Week 8. The Eagles remain atop the NFC East, but only a fool would count the Cowboys out of the race for the division and No. 1 seed. America's Team is firing on all cylinders," -Dan Hanzus
Fox Sports.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Dallas Cowboys 3.) Minnesota Vikings 4.) Cincinnati Bengals 5.) Buffalo Bills
Last Week: No. 4
"Since Dak Prescott's return from injury, the Cowboys are 5-1, outscoring their opposition by an average score of 37-18. Their only loss came on the road, in overtime. Sunday's win against the Colts didn't even look that great — right up until they exploded for 33 points in the fourth quarter. Can we fast-forward to the Christmas Eve rematch with Philadelphia already?" -David Helman
ESPN.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: No. 4
"Even though the Cowboys are 9-3 and don't lead their division, they are 127-plus on the season with 333 points for and 206 against. That's a sign of how dominant they can be. In the past three games they are 80-plus, which would be tied for fifth best in the NFL over the course of the season. In their past five games, they have scored 25 offensive touchdowns and two defensive touchdowns," -Todd Archer