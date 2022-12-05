Malik Hooker On Career Day vs. Colts: 'It's Special'

"It was special," he said. "To be able to go out there and perform against the team that drafted me, that believed in me, it was special for me to go out there and perform like that. It was definitely a game for me that I wanted to perform [well] in, and not just because it was the Colts. I just felt like it was due … I just wanted to put my best foot forward."

Hooker's performance headlined a defensive effort that saw the Cowboys take the ball away five times, sacking quarterback Matt Ryan three times, hitting him seven times and intercepting him on three separate occasions — rookie cornerback DaRon Bland delivering his first-career two-interception game following the loss of Anthony Brown to what could be a season-ending injury.

When asked what the ceiling might be for this iteration of the Cowboys defense, one that has had its struggles at times but, overall, been one of the best in the league and in recent franchise history, Hooker has but one answer.

"There ain't no ceiling," he said. "We're still hitting our stride. We feel like we still had some mistakes in that game that … we could have stopped a couple of their first downs. We've got to fix those details still, but they're ain't no ceiling for this defense.

"We've got a lot of guys from top to bottom that's capable of dominating the game. We're just going to keep putting our best foot forward and keep building off of that."