Why Zeke Didn't Start vs. Colts; Still Finished Strong

Now, after the game, there were multiple reasons given for the change, including owner/GM Jerry Jones, who said there was a minor disciplinary measure for Zeke, citing a cell phone incident in a meeting.

When asked about it after the game, Elliott dismissed that notion, telling reporters the coaches decided to switch it up.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Pollard getting the start and he said, "I think those guys are an outstanding one-two punch."

But then, later than that, Dak Prescott said in his press conference that it was actually Zeke's idea all along, that the veteran asked the coaches to try something different, giving Pollard the first carries and let Elliott come in off the bench.

Either way, it didn't seem to matter. Zeke actually had the most carries, getting 17 attempts for 77 yards with a touchdown. Pollard got 12 carries for 91 yards and two scores. And if that's not enough, there was some left over for Malik Davis, who got 29 fourth-quarter yards and a touchdown.

At the end of the day, it doesn't seem to matter why the Cowboys made the move because it didn't really change anything.

Even if there was some type of "disciplinary issue," Zeke still played and got the bulk of the carries and Pollard was dynamic as usual, ripping off some long runs and he even had a goal-line score.