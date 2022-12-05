Why Zeke Didn't Start vs. Colts; Still Finished Strong

ARLINGTON, Texas – While it was unclear as to "why" there was a change made a running back, the real story is that the Cowboys actually made one in the first place.
Then again, is it even a story at all?
Lots of question marks regarding the Cowboys' running back position, especially after Ezekiel Elliott did not start the game, marking the first time in his career that he was active but didn't get the first reps, which went to Tony Pollard.
Now, after the game, there were multiple reasons given for the change, including owner/GM Jerry Jones, who said there was a minor disciplinary measure for Zeke, citing a cell phone incident in a meeting.
When asked about it after the game, Elliott dismissed that notion, telling reporters the coaches decided to switch it up.
Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Pollard getting the start and he said, "I think those guys are an outstanding one-two punch."
But then, later than that, Dak Prescott said in his press conference that it was actually Zeke's idea all along, that the veteran asked the coaches to try something different, giving Pollard the first carries and let Elliott come in off the bench.
Either way, it didn't seem to matter. Zeke actually had the most carries, getting 17 attempts for 77 yards with a touchdown. Pollard got 12 carries for 91 yards and two scores. And if that's not enough, there was some left over for Malik Davis, who got 29 fourth-quarter yards and a touchdown.
At the end of the day, it doesn't seem to matter why the Cowboys made the move because it didn't really change anything.
Even if there was some type of "disciplinary issue," Zeke still played and got the bulk of the carries and Pollard was dynamic as usual, ripping off some long runs and he even had a goal-line score.
As McCarthy said, it's a 1-2 punch that most teams would love to have. Regardless, which back is the "1" and which one is the "2" in this scenario.