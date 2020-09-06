Cowboys Claim WR, Release Veteran LB

Sep 06, 2020
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

FRISCO, Texas – The roster tinkering continues.

The Cowboys made a waiver claim over the weekend, as they grabbed wide receiver Malik Turner the day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Cowboys had to make space. To do so, they released veteran linebacker Joe Thomas.

It's probably premature to make assumptions about that decision. The Cowboys aren't done assembling their roster, and it's a good guess they'll re-sign several of their recent cuts when the dust settles.

For now, though, Turner gives them seven wide receivers on the active roster. Turner, who is entering his third NFL season, spent training camp with the Packers. Prior to that, he spent two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. In two seasons, he made 21 appearances. The Seahawks used him a good bit in 2019, as he finished the season with 15 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown.

The 6-2, 202-pound Illinoise product also played 170 special teams snaps for Seattle last season.

If Ventell Bryant is unavailable for a period of time due to injury, it's a good bet Turner could replace those snaps.

