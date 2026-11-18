Kenny Clark

Clark, one of Dallas' defensive captains, was disappointed to hear the news about Parker no longer being the play-caller in his first season as a defensive coordinator.

"Just bummed, bummed for CP," Clark said. "A lot of respect for CP, we're close. Bummed for sure. The main thing is that we're all in this together, and we're going try to do whatever it takes to beat the Titans and get on a run."

Clark is one of two players on the roster that played for Mike Pettine during one of his previous stops as a defensive coordinator, which was in Green Bay from 2018-20. Since his arrival in Dallas, Clark has seen Pettine lend a big helping hand.

"Just changing up fronts, especially in third down situations," Clark said of his impact. "The pressure that we've been bringing, the different front structures that we've been having, in our rush packages and all that kind of stuff. He's been doing a great job with that since he's been here. It's been helping us."

Rashan Gary

The other player to have played for Pettine is Gary, who Pettine and the Packers drafted in the first round out of Michigan in 2019.

"Just his confidence in his players," Gary said when asked what stood out about how Pettine called a game. "Just understanding his trust and belief that we have, that we're going to do our job. Just understanding the situational part of the game and where to put players and basically how the offense wants to attack us."

Similarly to Williams, Gary said the players have to take responsibility and look to find improvement on the field.

"All in all, the play calling will be the same," Gary said. "It might be a little sprinkling of things that he may want or he may change. But for the most part, the defense is going to say the same. For us as players, just holding ourselves accountable, making sure that we're doing our one elevens."

Caleb Downs

Downs, one of Dallas' first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, has spent a lot of time with Parker on and off the field. The two are wired similarly, and Parker has experience with developing talented players in the secondary. That's part of the reason why hearing the news stung a bit for Downs.

"Honestly, hurt my heart," Downs said. "But he's still our DC, he's still somebody that we're playing for in the building and somebody that we love. He's still in the building, still in the meetings, still talk to him every day. Gonna go talk to him after we're done today. Still one of the people that we're looking to have around, looking to play for, one of our sources of motivation…

"He's the DC that drafted me. He was one of the people that believed in me. That's a big thing. So yeah, just good guy, good person that I've been around."

Downs said that in meetings, Parker has been energized and hasn't changed who he is.

Otito Ogbonnia

For Ogbonnia, the news of a change at defensive play caller didn't spark a reaction because of the urgency ahead of the Cowboys in the rest of the 2026 NFL season.

"Really wasn't any reaction because after the loss, we already knew that we have seven games left, seven opportunities, so there's really not much time," Ogbonnia said. "Can't afford to think about whatever is happening on a play-caller or whatever the case may be. The reality of it is that we have seven guaranteed opportunities to win. So if we don't maximize those, we're going to be kicking ourselves for that."

There's a lot of unknown with what a Pettine-called defense will look like in Dallas, but Ogbonnia recognized the players will have to do their part on gameday too.

"Obviously, he brings the experience being a former play-caller in the past," Ogbonnia said of Pettine. "But all we can do is continue to go do what we're coached to do. That's the biggest thing, is making sure that when we're asked to do something from a coaching standpoint, that it happens on game day."

Cobie Durant

Mike Pettine's message to the Cowboys defense on Wednesday was simple, according to Durant.