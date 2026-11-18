"I want to clarify, right off the bat, that Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator," Schottenheimer said. "He's a critical piece of what we're trying to do as we search for answers and solutions, and I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond it with us."

He then went on to describe how the Cowboys do not view this as a demotion for Parker.

"I mean, I've been around this game a long time. I've been around players that get put on the bench for different reasons and things like that but, again, I don't see that with Christian," he added. "Christian Parker's not being put on the bench. I think we're adjusting who is calling the plays on game day, but I do know that the commitment that this guy has to grind and help us find ways to win is not gonna waver.

"It's not gonna change. He's a special individual that really wants what's best for this entire team."

As it stands, the Cowboys are 4-6 with only seven games remaining and coming off of an embarrassing defensive showing to fall to 1-4 at AT&T Stadium. All things considered, the defense is not the only reason for the failures to this point — the offense and special teams sharing a part in it as well, to varying degrees on any given week.

And as Schottenheimer and the front office search for fixes for all that ails the team, they were in agreement that a change was needed atop the defensive coaching staff.

"There was great alignment with Jerry, Stephen and myself," Schotteneheimer said. "And, again, all three of us. know what Christian Parker is as a man, how committed he is to getting this right and to helping us win. That's what it's all about. So there was great alignment from that, and where we were all on the same page.

"There's a human element to this, but at the end of the day, we're better with Christian Parker in the building. He's a very good football coach with a bright future."

The Cowboys will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, owners of a 1-8 record, hoping to avoid a similar fate suffered against the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals, the latter being 2-6 at the time.