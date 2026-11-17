The Cowboys and Titans don't share the same records, but likely have the same level of frustration as they meet this Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are sitting at 4-6, yet to build any kind of winning streak and they've had troubles winning at home, losing the last three games. The Titans are 1-8, yet to win at home as well, but

Here are some key storylines for both the Cowboys and Titans for Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium.

Titans

One-Win Club – After the Chargers won their first game of the year Monday night, it now dropped the Titans into a tie for the worst record in the NFL. Tennessee is 1-8, tied with the Dolphins and Chargers for the worst record. The Titans have seen a drop-off defensively here recently, which is certainly not a surprise considering they were actively "selling" off top players at the trade deadline. The Titans received two first-round picks for DT Jonathan Simmons and also traded safety Amani Hooker for a future second-round pick.

Welcome Back, Pollard – One player who didn't get traded at the deadline was running back Tony Pollard, a former Cowboys draft pick who spent the first five years of his career in Dallas. Pollard is now in his third year with the Titans and is statistically having his best year of his career so far. He's averaging a career-high 69.8 yards per game and he's on pace to eclipse last year's personal-best of 1,082 yards. If he does, Pollard would become the first player in NFL history to have five 1,000-yard rushing seasons after being drafted in the fourth round or later.

Cam Ward heating up – The Titans had a slow start on offense this year, scoring 20 points or less in each of the first five games. But head coach Robert Saleh and the offensive coaches decided to open things up more and let second-year QB Cam Ward have more of the controls to the offense. Since then, the Titans have played a more up-tempo style, which is led to more points, and the only win of the season. Since the change the Titans have scored 23+ points in four straight games, including 36 against the Bengals two weeks ago. Ware

40 Burgers on defense – The Titans have seen the tide flip upside down in recent weeks as the offense is starting to come alive, but the defense is now having a hard time stopping teams. The Titans have allowed 40 points in each of their last two games – giving up 43 to the Bengals and 40 to the Jaguars last week. And now, the Titans face a team that scored 40 points last week, although in a loss. The Cowboys rank fifth in scoring at 28.6 points per game. The Titans have only allowed over 28 points in a game just twice – but both in the last two weeks.

Robinson to IR – The Titans moved wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to IR with an ankle injury. He's leading the team in TD catches with three and also has 38 receptions for 272 yards this year. Robinson has been a pain in the Cowboys' side in the past. During his time with the Giants, Robinson once had an 11-catch game vs. Dallas, which is a career-high, and also had 142 yards in another game, the second-most of his career.

Cowboys

Running out of time – The Cowboys had a great chance to make up some ground on the Giants in the NFC East race, but couldn't finish the job against the 49ers. At this point, winning the division seems to be the only feasible way to make the playoffs for the Cowboys, who sit at 4-6, still chasing the Giants at 5-3-1.

Changes on defense – While the Cowboys haven't said exactly what the changes will be, there does seem to be something brewing on the defensive side of the ball, after yet another dismal performance on Sunday, when the 49ers nearly posted 600 yards of offense in a 46-40 loss. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker is currently the defensive play-caller … but that could be one of the potential changes the Cowboys make. Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine was added a few weeks ago and the defense has made big improvements in terms of sacks, pressures and turnovers. But they're still giving up big plays, especially in untimely situations.

Not feeling at HOME – The Cowboys are just 1-3 this year at AT&T Stadium, losing three straight games in Arlington to the Bucs, cardinals and 49ers. IN those games, the second half has failed the Cowboys, who have been outscored by a combined 27 points in the second half of those games. Can the tide turn this week and next? The Cowboys have two more home games in the next 10 days, playing the Titans and then Eagles on Thanksgiving. Those two opponents have a combined three wins this year.

Injury Issues – The biggest problem facing the Cowboys right now isn't just injuries, but they've now run out of spots to place players on IR-designated to return. Teams get just eight throughout the year so now, when injuries to players such as Tyler Booker (ankle) and DaRon Bland (ankle) occur, the Cowboys will likely just keep them on the active roster and make them inactive on game day. Booker, Bland and Jake Ferguson are all expected to miss the upcoming game with the Titans. One player who could return is pass-rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.