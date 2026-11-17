Speaking of explosive plays, this was one of the two 70+ yard touchdowns that the 49ers had on offense. Going into the game, Brian Schottenheimer emphasized the important of his team's eye discipline, especially as Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers offense utilizes motion at the highest rate in the NFL.

On this play, San Francisco attacks Dallas' eye discipline with a reverse. Kaelon Black gets a pitch to the right side, plus the 49ers motion Kyle Juszczyk that direction, and most Cowboys defenders are looking his direction and running that way in order to close any lanes on that side of the field. Black does a good job of hiding the toss back to Deebo Samuel on the reverse, to the point where Samuel takes a few steps still before some defenders see he has the ball.

With most of the defense already on the right side of the field, Samuel has nothing but green grass in front of him along the left side. He gets some nice lead blocking from Jordan Watkins, Trent Williams, and yes, Brock Purdy, along the sideline to allow him to stay in bounds and score a 70-yard touchdown. A couple Dallas defenders had a chance to get him out of bounds, but couldn't convert, and Samuel is able to somersault into the end zone.