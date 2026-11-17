FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday was a tale of two halves, with Dallas trailing by a point at the halfway mark but needing 21 fourth quarter points to try and have a shot at a comeback victory late.
There were good things sprinkled on film for the Cowboys throughout the game, but certainly some plays that will be subject to review as Brian Schottenheimer, his staff and players review what went into the loss.
That's especially the case on defense, where Schottenheimer pointed out that allowing explosive plays and missing tackles continue to be a significant problem for the Cowboys defense.
Let's dive into some plays that stood out on film:
What happened on the Deebo Samuel reverse touchdown
Speaking of explosive plays, this was one of the two 70+ yard touchdowns that the 49ers had on offense. Going into the game, Brian Schottenheimer emphasized the important of his team's eye discipline, especially as Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers offense utilizes motion at the highest rate in the NFL.
On this play, San Francisco attacks Dallas' eye discipline with a reverse. Kaelon Black gets a pitch to the right side, plus the 49ers motion Kyle Juszczyk that direction, and most Cowboys defenders are looking his direction and running that way in order to close any lanes on that side of the field. Black does a good job of hiding the toss back to Deebo Samuel on the reverse, to the point where Samuel takes a few steps still before some defenders see he has the ball.
With most of the defense already on the right side of the field, Samuel has nothing but green grass in front of him along the left side. He gets some nice lead blocking from Jordan Watkins, Trent Williams, and yes, Brock Purdy, along the sideline to allow him to stay in bounds and score a 70-yard touchdown. A couple Dallas defenders had a chance to get him out of bounds, but couldn't convert, and Samuel is able to somersault into the end zone.
Cowboys pass rush is getting to the quarterback more
While there may not have been many positive takeaways for the Cowboys defense against San Francisco, one thing that has remained constant in recent weeks is Dallas' ability to get after the quarterback, and bring him down for sacks.
Going into Sunday, the 49ers offensive line had only allowed Brock Purdy to be sacked eight times all season. In the first half, Dallas sacked him four times, and the Cowboys had five total sacks on Sunday night. It wasn't enough to keep San Francisco off the scoreboard, but being able to keep the quarterback contained and brought to the ground is an improvement from earlier in the season where quarterbacks were able to break contain and pick up yardage, and Dallas wasn't getting many sacks.
On this play, Dee Winters comes around on a blitz to eliminate an escape lane on Brock Purdy's right, and Caleb Downs is rushing from the opposite side, so the Cowboys defense is forcing Purdy to step up in the pocket. That plays right into Otito Ogbonnia's hands after he shakes off his block, and James Houston hits a nice spin move to get past the tackle so the two can combine for a sack.
Emphasis on blocking physicality must continue
After a successful day running the football against the Colts, Dallas' rushing attack mustered just 96 yards on 24 total carries on Sunday, with Javonte Williams picking up 63 yards on 16 carries. The Cowboys were without RB Tyler Goodson, who is on injured reserve with a knee injury, and also only ran the ball five times in the second half as they spent most of their offensive possession in two-minute.
When they did run the ball, the physicality seemed to be there from Dallas' offensive line, which was a positive considering that the 49ers entered the game as one of the best run defending teams in the NFL. While San Francisco ultimately won the battle in the run game by a significant margin (214 to 96), the Cowboys did things that they can carry over into the Titans game and rest of the season in the run game if they can continue playing physically at the point of attack.
Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe and Tyler Booker (who is now expected to miss some time with an ankle injury) do a nice job of paving the way along the left side for Williams to run on this play. Another reason Williams was able to pick up significant yardage is CeeDee Lamb, who lays a big block on nickel CB Upton Stout. Lamb had a nice day blocking, as he laid a big hit to spring free a George Pickens touchdown against the 49ers as well.