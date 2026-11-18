The Cowboys haven't hosted the Titans at home since 2018, which happened to be the home debut for Amari Cooper. It was also the year Dallas went on a massive run at the end of the year to make the playoffs. Can the Cowboys do that again in 2026 and if so, it has to start Sunday against the 1-8 Titans.

Here are some interesting stats for both the Cowboys and Titans as they prepare for Sunday's game in Arlington. Let's look at 10 key numbers to watch for both teams:

4

The Cowboys have allowed four rushes this year of 50+ yards from scrimmage. In the NFL this year, there have only been 15 runs of over 50 yards and no other team has allowed more than one. The Cowboys have given up four, including a 71-yarder to Deebo Samuel last week.

5

The Cowboys sacked Brock Purdy five times last week – an impressive feat in any game, but especially considering the 49ers had only allowed eight all season before Sunday. It also marked the second straight home game in which the Cowboys recorded five sacks – something the franchise hadn't done since 2008. That year, the Cowboys registered five sacks in three straight home games, something the Cowboys can match this Sunday against the Titans.

15

Quinnen Williams continues to lead the NFL in tackles for loss with 15. He's looking to become the first defensive tackle since Aaron Donald (2019) to lead the league in TFLs. Donald had 20 in that season. Williams has already surpassed his career-high for a season, which was previously 12 in 2002 with the Jets.

17

Mike Pettine is taking over the play-calling now for the Cowboys with the hopes he can improve the in-game management for the defense. Since his arrival, we've already seen a big jump in sacks. The Cowboys had just five sacks in five games before he came on board, and now have 22 after 10 games. That's 17 sacks in five games, an average of 3.4 per game.

24

With 976 receiving yards on the season, which ranks second in the NFL, CeeDee Lamb is approaching a Cowboys record. He needs 24 yards to become the only player in team history to record six 1,000-yard receiving seasons. It would also be a record for six consecutive seasons, which began in 2021.

32

When you look at the stats to Sunday's matchup between the Titans and Cowboys, you'll see a few 32ndmentions, especially on defense. The Cowboys rank last in the league in yards allowed per game (393.8) and third-down percentage on defense (48.8 percent). The Titans are last in passing yards allowed per game (266.9) and time of possession (25:00).

46.1

The Cowboys have had their issues in the fourth quarter against opponents this year, and they'll be facing one of the best teams in the NFL in fourth-quarter scoring. The Titans have scored 46.1 percent of their overall points in the fourth, which leads the NFL. The Cowboys actually lead the entire NFL in fourth-quarter points with 102, but it's just 36.0 percent of their overall points. Either way, expect both teams to be scoring until the end.

69.8

Tony Pollard, a former Cowboys draft pick who spent the first five years of his career in Dallas. is now in his third year with the Titans and is statistically having his best year of his career so far. He's averaging a career-high 69.8 yards per game and he's on pace to eclipse last year's personal-best of 1,082 yards. If he does, Pollard would become the first player in NFL history to have five 1,000-yard rushing seasons after being drafted in the fourth round or later.

85.7