Cowboys Encouraged Monday With Parsons' Status

"(He's) good. I saw him earlier," McCarthy said in his press conference. "He's getting better."

And a few hours earlier, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones was asked about Parsons' health on 105.3 "The Fan" and he had a similar outlook.

"We'll see how the week goes, but feel good about the prognosis with him," Jones said. "I know he's checked in this morning and felt good. So, feel good about him being available (against the Eagles)."

Jones added the Cowboys closely monitored the situation on Sunday with Parsons, allowing him the chance to return to the game in the second half.

"I think we've got the greatest trainers in the NFL in Jim Mauer and Britt Brown. They're certainly going to take care of our guys, not put them in harm's way and make things worse," Jones said. "I think they felt Micah was at a place where he could, as long as he was comfortable ... that he could do it without making it worse."

That decision certainly helped the Cowboys on the field as they shut out the Rams in the second half, keeping them at 10 points despite LA's four trips inside Dallas territory. Both of Parsons' sacks occurred in the second half with the Rams driving for points.