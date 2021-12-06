Cowboys Eying Thursday Return For McCarthy

With all the twists and turns of a wild November, that feels like a lifetime ago. But it is true that McCarthy still has a few more days of testing to clear the NFL's protocols for return.

Asked about it on Friday, McCarthy said he wasn't sure of a specific timeline, but added that he didn't enjoy having to watch the 27-17 win against the Saints remotely.

"This is not the way you want to spend any of these 17 opportunities that you're guaranteed," he said. "It was difficult. I'm proud of the team. I'm looking forward to getting back to work in person."

As for the team itself, the Cowboys returned to work Monday morning after an extended weekend off, as they begin preparing for a division matchup against Washington.

Until he's cleared to come back, it sounds like they can expect to have McCarthy there every step of the way, as he was last week.