Free Agency Tracker | 2020

Presented by

Cowboys Finalizing Deal With Pro Bowl DT McCoy

Mar 17, 2020 at 11:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-Finalizing-Deal-With-Pro-Bowl-DT-McCoy-hero
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

FRISCO, Texas – After a steady stream of exits at the Cowboys' facility, the Cowboys are on the verge of making a big addition.

Reports surfaced late Tuesday night that the Cowboys had agreed to terms on a three-year contract for decorated defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

The terms of the deal haven't been disclosed, and the deal is not finalized. McCoy would still need to pass a physical before signing. But it sounds like one of the best available defensive tackles in the NFL will be joining Mike Nolan's defense under first-year head coach Mike McCarthy.

The addition would give the Cowboys at least one veteran presence alongside DeMarcus Lawrence on the defensive line. Most of the team's incumbent defensive tackles are free agents, emphasized by the fact that Maliek Collins agreed to a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday afternoon.

At 32 years old, McCoy would bring plenty of experience to the defensive line room – not to mention a proven ability to get to the quarterback, with 59.5 career sacks to his name.

It would still leave the front office with work to do. In addition to Collins' departure, Robert Quinn agreed to a $70 million deal with Chicago on Tuesday. It's not an exaggeration to say Lawrence is currently the only proven pass rusher on this roster.

McCoy has enjoyed an illustrious career to this point, mostly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Originally drafted No. 3 overall in 2010, he was a six-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro with the Bucs, collecting 54.5 sacks from the coveted three-technique position. His durability was a particularly impressive feature of his game, as he appeared in 123 of 144 possible games over the course of nine seasons.

The size of McCoy's last contract made him a cap casualty in 2019, and he was released last spring. There was speculation the Cowboys might take a chance on him then, but he ultimately signed with the Carolina Panthers last June.

He enjoyed solid success during his one season in Charlotte, appearing in all 16 games and tallying 37 tackles with seven tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits.

Related Content

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2020
news

QB Andy Dalton Agrees To Terms With Cowboys

The Cowboys are serious about building up the quarterback room behind starter Dak Prescott.
news

Versatile CB Daryl Worley Agrees To Terms

After drafting two cornerbacks in the first four rounds over the weekend, the Cowboys have now agreed to terms with veteran free agent CB Daryl Worley.
news

Updating Randy Gregory, Aldon Smith's Status

Arguably the two most intriguing Cowboys players are the two we know the least about.
news

Don't Overlook These 5 Free Agency Moves

With the largest waves of free agency now over, here are five underrated moves the Cowboys have made in the last four weeks.
news

Aldon Smith Discusses "Soul Searching" Journey

Aldon Smith wants to play in the NFL again. Not just for himself, but for others who have been through similar personal struggles.
news

Cowboys Have In-House Options to Replace Cobb

Randall Cobb is off to Houston, and as of yet the Cowboys have not addressed his absence. Might the front office have confidence in some of the young receivers already on the roster?
news

Cowboys Looking To Strike D-Line Gold Again

The Cowboys went the veteran route last year to bolster the D-line and it worked, especially with the addition of Robert Quinn. So now the Cowboys are trying again, this time with three veterans looking for a resurgence in Dallas.  
news

How Good Were Aldon Smith's First 3 Years?

The most essential factors in Aldon Smith's success with the Cowboys will be whether he has control over his sobriety and is able to get his body in NFL shape after nearly five years away from the league.
news

Aldon Smith's Long Journey Lands Him in Dallas

The Cowboys can only hope Smith returns to the form that once made Smith an elite pass rusher in the NFL. 
news

Reports: Cowboys Seek To Add DE Aldon Smith

Multiple reports have surfaced that Smith has agreed to a 1-year contract with the Cowboys.
news

Bucky Brooks: Scouting Report on Dontari Poe

Poe is coming off one of his best seasons in 2020. He is an excellent athlete with outstanding strength and power. He is primarily a disruptive interior player as a run stopper but he can get to the quarterback and provide inside pressure. 
Advertising