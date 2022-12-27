Cowboys Full Throttle vs. Preseason-Mode Titans

There's a good chance the Titans take their foot off of the throttle on Thursday, for a rare reason, but the Cowboys are all-in on trying to build momentum before the playoffs

FRISCO, TX — It's a rare occasion the Dallas Cowboys are walking into, seeing as it's Week 17 but their opponent could potentially operate in preseason mode without having clinched a playoff spot or having been eliminated from playoff contention, but that's the exact situation with the Tennessee Titans this week.

By virtue of both the Titans and Jaguars having a 7-8 record, should the Titans fall to 7-9 and the Jaguars defeat the Texans to move to 8-8 on the season, the AFC South would still be determined in the regular season finale when the Titans and Jaguars square off at TIAA Bank Field.

If the Titans defeat the Jaguars, they own the AFC South crown and head to the playoffs. If they lose against the Jaguars, they're out, making Thursday night a bit of a bye week for Tennessee — though they've not determined yet if they'll rest Derrick Henry and other key players.