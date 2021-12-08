Cowboys Getting Close To 100 Percent Participation 

McCarthy said the Cowboys have changed a few things in the meeting rooms to provide more space and distancing.

"We're back to a pretty normal protocol," McCarthy said. "We actually expanded some of the meeting rooms, just to be extra cautious. We were able to have bigger rooms for our O-line and D-line. That was really the big change."

McCarthy said he "feels great and ready to go" and added the protocol experience "has been an education to say the least."

Over the last two weeks, the Cowboys have been without a handful of players, some from the active roster and some on injured reserve and the practice squad. The most significant was Amari Cooper, who missed the Kansas City and Las Vegas game but returned to play against the Saints.