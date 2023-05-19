Cowboys Issue Official Statement on Jim Brown

The NFL and the entire sports world lost an iconic legend on Friday with the passing of former Cleveland Browns great Jim Brown.

One of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and also an impactful ambassador on and off the field, Brown was 87 years of age when he "passed peacefully," according to a statement from his family.

On Friday, the Cowboys issued an official statement:

"It is with great sorrow and respect that we extend our deepest sympathies to the Jim Brown family. His impact on our game and our league, on and off the playing field, will always be remembered. We are so grateful for his life and legacy."

A dominant running back of his era from 1957-65, Brown had many battles against the Cowboys, who began their franchise in 1960 but had some memorable battles against Brown and the Browns.

With Brown in the lineup, the Browns played the Cowboys 11 times in the regular season, winning 10 times. He averaged 95.7 yards in those games with eight touchdowns.

Overall, Brown was a Pro Bowler in all nine years of his career. He led the NFL in rushing eight times, finishing his career with 12,312 yards and three league MVP awards. He retired at the age of 30 to pursue other careers, which included acting and becoming a Civil Rights Activist.