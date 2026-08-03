Shavon Revel dominates first padded practice of 2026: 'Lock in'

In the first three practices in Oxnard, the non-padded ones, the former third-round pick found himself on the business end of great plays from Lamb and Pickens — despite great coverage. But, this time around, the favor was returned, as Revel ended Monday's practice with four PBUs and one finger wag to Pickens.

Again, iron sharpens iron, and, that being true, Revel truly has a chance to be a Hattori Hanzo sword for Parker and the Cowboys.

"Yeah, man, I'll keep a little brief but, man, it's a reason those boys are top-five — for real," Revel said of the Cowboys' hydra at wide receiver. "You could tell from last week, watching the last week's [film], and how I started this week. It's made me better, going against those boys and competing against them every day — even our backups.

"They just sharpen my skills each and every day, and I'll go back and watch film, see what I need to do, see what they see, how they move, and fix it in practice. But, those boys, man, y'all know, y'all see, that's just who they [are]."

The world does know exactly who Lamb and Pickens are, and it's discovering quickly what Flournoy can be. And, thanks to them, his health, and a new-look coaching staff, there's a very good chance that everyone will soon know just who Revel is, too.

And that's a cornerback that was in the discussion to be a likely first-round pick before suffering the aforementioned knee injury that required more than a year to fully move past, including mentally.

"My health is 10 times better," he said. "And my confidence is always there, man. It's always that heart and that grit to go out there and perform for your team. It's no excuse. Once you get on that field, there's no excuse like, 'Oh, my knee, or this and that.'

"You're on that field, so attack each play with intent to get better. That's just how I look at it."