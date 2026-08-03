Shavon Revel dominates first padded practice of 2026: 'Lock in'

OXNARD, Calif. — This year could be a perfect storm for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel. The growing pains experienced in his first season were due to a rookie offseason owned by knee rehabilitation and, months later, being thrown in the fire to try and learn NFL-caliber football inside of one of the worst defensive schemes in the league.
That coin has completely flipped this time around, however, because Revel is enjoying a fully healthy offseason and with defensive back whisperer Christian Parker coordinator the defense, aided by the added experience of Derrick Ansley and Ryan Smith.
And in the first padded practice of 2026 training camp, Revel literally had his best day of practice ever in a Cowboys' uniform, and against first-team wideouts CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy, no less.
"I definitely feel like I'm getting close to my ECU self, and I say that every single day," he told DallasCowboys.com. "I watch myself on film every single day. I go back and watch my ECU film too, and see what I used to do.
"… I wasn't always perfect back then, so I take that, give myself some confidence when I come into practice to prove who I used to be, and lock in."
Revel looks confident and comfortable in his own skin and, equally as importantly, he isn't harping on his near-misses against arguably the best trio of receivers in the league.
In the first three practices in Oxnard, the non-padded ones, the former third-round pick found himself on the business end of great plays from Lamb and Pickens — despite great coverage. But, this time around, the favor was returned, as Revel ended Monday's practice with four PBUs and one finger wag to Pickens.
Again, iron sharpens iron, and, that being true, Revel truly has a chance to be a Hattori Hanzo sword for Parker and the Cowboys.
"Yeah, man, I'll keep a little brief but, man, it's a reason those boys are top-five — for real," Revel said of the Cowboys' hydra at wide receiver. "You could tell from last week, watching the last week's [film], and how I started this week. It's made me better, going against those boys and competing against them every day — even our backups.
"They just sharpen my skills each and every day, and I'll go back and watch film, see what I need to do, see what they see, how they move, and fix it in practice. But, those boys, man, y'all know, y'all see, that's just who they [are]."
The world does know exactly who Lamb and Pickens are, and it's discovering quickly what Flournoy can be. And, thanks to them, his health, and a new-look coaching staff, there's a very good chance that everyone will soon know just who Revel is, too.
And that's a cornerback that was in the discussion to be a likely first-round pick before suffering the aforementioned knee injury that required more than a year to fully move past, including mentally.
"My health is 10 times better," he said. "And my confidence is always there, man. It's always that heart and that grit to go out there and perform for your team. It's no excuse. Once you get on that field, there's no excuse like, 'Oh, my knee, or this and that.'
"You're on that field, so attack each play with intent to get better. That's just how I look at it."
And, with that, the Pirate is quickly beginning to learn how to pillage at the NFL level, as the Cowboys work to finally secure a bounty that's eluded them for three decades.