Javonte Williams: Cowboys offense has 'hit the ground running' early in training camp

"I just told him when I walked off the field, I said, 'I like how our defense looked,'" Williams said. "I'm not just talking to him, I really do like how it looks. They're moving around real fast, a lot of stims, things like that. I was with him in Denver, so just seeing his growth, his maturity and how far he came, it's a testament to his hard work."

Individually, Williams has looked to better himself physically on the field and vocally off of it.

"My conditioning," Williams said of what he can build on this season. "Even off the field, just my leadership. Bringing other guys along, because I know it's a long season and we're going to need everybody."

"I feel like my confidence is even higher because I know the offense… I'm just more comfortable this year."

From a leadership perspective, Williams seems to be heading in the right direction. Brian Schottenheimer named him to the Cowboys' 11-man leadership council last week, alongside fellow offensive players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

"It means a lot," Williams said of being on the council. "This being my second year, Schotty being the one that picked it out, so it means he's got a lot of trust in me. For him to pick me as somebody, I'm grateful for it."

What is it exactly that Schottenheimer is tasking that council with doing?

"Just little things," Williams said. "Anything that we see going on in the locker room, anything that we need, we just report back to coach to let him know. Just a voice for the team, pretty much."

In his role as a leader, Williams has set an example for the younger running backs on Dallas' roster. Second year back Jaydon Blue, who is in the running for the RB2 job behind Williams, has caught the starter's eye.

"Blue's been doing excellent," Williams said. "Every time he gets the ball, I'm just watching because I know he's going to make a play or make something happen. Just his speed, and even just his maturity, last year he was kind of a rookie, so he was getting used to everything. But I feel like he made a big leap this year and he's doing well."

It goes without saying that every player's goal is to equal and outperform their previous season. Williams is in the same boat, but most of all, wants to hoist the Lombardi trophy with his teammates.