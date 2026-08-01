CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys' offense 'starting over' to unlock greatness in 2026

One of the few things that could slow Lamb in 2025 was injury, his high ankle sprain suffered against the Chicago Bears costing him valuable time. The presence of Pro Bowl receiver George Pickens helped to salve the loss of Lamb, and though the latter could not be happier for the breakout season for the former, the reality is he understands both are needed if Super Bowl aspirations are to become reality this year.

"First of all, [my goal is] to stay healthy," said Lamb. "For one, for me, it's all about being healthy, being available for my team, because the last two years, that wasn't the case. So, just overall health and being able to lead, and teach the younger guys and, overall, I gotta go be me — going out there, making plays, helping the guys, and scoring."

Scaling back outward to view the offense as a whole, there's a new moniker being given to that side of the ball in Dallas by All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott.

It's the acronym GOTI (Greatest Offense There Is), and Lamb loves it, and is adopting it, but with the perspective that flashy nicknames don't win games or rings. Giving homage to some of the other historically dominant offenses in the NFL, Lamb wants to reach that status — Lombardi trophy included.

"It's a standard for us," he said of the GOTI nickname. "Obviously, we know and we pay our dues to everybody and all the offenses that've been successful. And shout out to The Greatest Show on Turf, as we all know. They're the standard, you know what I'm saying?

"But, as for us, we hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we just gotta be able to execute. We can say these things and have these acronyms for ourselves but, at the end of the day, we've got to come out here every day and execute. And we are reminded of that every day. That's our stepping stone, and making small, gradual steps every day, and being the best version of ourselves. You know the playmakers that we have, so you look top down, it's real."

No one can argue the amount of firepower present on the Cowboys' offense in 2026, but where the team does or does not end up when the smoke clears in February not only largely depends on if Christian Parker can fix the defense, but if Lamb and the offense can eliminate their mistakes and truly unlock their greatness.