CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys' offense 'starting over' to unlock greatness in 2026

OXNARD, Calif. — Believe it or not, but CeeDee Lamb still believes he's got room to improve. The three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl receiver has long established himself as one of the best in the NFL at the position, but that doesn't mean the Dallas Cowboys' latest member of the famed 88 Club is content.
Far from it, actually, as Lamb and the offense take some very real lessons away from their 2025 season. Because while they were, at times, the best in the league, there are glaring points of emphasis this offseason with the hopes of taking them to the next level in 2026.
"We understand we were very successful, but none of that success from last year can carry over, so we are just basically starting over from scratch, building that bond once again, and kind of carrying over," Lamb said. "There's a lot of things that we've missed out on last year, and I feel like that we can definitely harp on and gradually get better overall as an offense."
One of the aforementioned points of emphasis is red zone offense, where the Cowboys' otherwise dominant offense was often stagnant and, as such, they left points on the field.
"Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely," he agreed. "We didn't finish drives as much as we would like, although we did have a lot of points scored. But that goes to show you how many more points that we can have and put up on the scoreboard."
Turning inward, the offense as a whole can only improve if each individual player puts in the work to make sure they're firing on all cylinders this time around.
One of the few things that could slow Lamb in 2025 was injury, his high ankle sprain suffered against the Chicago Bears costing him valuable time. The presence of Pro Bowl receiver George Pickens helped to salve the loss of Lamb, and though the latter could not be happier for the breakout season for the former, the reality is he understands both are needed if Super Bowl aspirations are to become reality this year.
"First of all, [my goal is] to stay healthy," said Lamb. "For one, for me, it's all about being healthy, being available for my team, because the last two years, that wasn't the case. So, just overall health and being able to lead, and teach the younger guys and, overall, I gotta go be me — going out there, making plays, helping the guys, and scoring."
Scaling back outward to view the offense as a whole, there's a new moniker being given to that side of the ball in Dallas by All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott.
It's the acronym GOTI (Greatest Offense There Is), and Lamb loves it, and is adopting it, but with the perspective that flashy nicknames don't win games or rings. Giving homage to some of the other historically dominant offenses in the NFL, Lamb wants to reach that status — Lombardi trophy included.
"It's a standard for us," he said of the GOTI nickname. "Obviously, we know and we pay our dues to everybody and all the offenses that've been successful. And shout out to The Greatest Show on Turf, as we all know. They're the standard, you know what I'm saying?
"But, as for us, we hold ourselves to a higher standard, and we just gotta be able to execute. We can say these things and have these acronyms for ourselves but, at the end of the day, we've got to come out here every day and execute. And we are reminded of that every day. That's our stepping stone, and making small, gradual steps every day, and being the best version of ourselves. You know the playmakers that we have, so you look top down, it's real."
No one can argue the amount of firepower present on the Cowboys' offense in 2026, but where the team does or does not end up when the smoke clears in February not only largely depends on if Christian Parker can fix the defense, but if Lamb and the offense can eliminate their mistakes and truly unlock their greatness.
Lamb apparently understands this very well, and that humility should continue to carry him above and beyond.