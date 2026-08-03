Ryan Flournoy feeling more comfortable, confident going into year 3 with Cowboys

"Oh yea, always," Flournoy said when asked if 1,000 yards was on the table for him. "I wanted 1,000 yards last year. But definitely, honestly, 1,000 yards for everybody on the offense. I feel like me, [George Pickens], CeeDee [Lamb], even [Jake Ferguson] can do it."

One area that Flournoy and his fellow skill position players want to improve in is the red zone, where Dallas felt they didn't capitalize enough in last year.

"We weren't very good last year, and we have the skill positions, even the o-linemen to be great down there, even the running backs," Flournoy said. "This year, it's something, in the red zone, we really look forward to. We want to be number one in offense."

As for his own offseason improvements, Flournoy has been working to continue doing the things that got him to this point in his career.

"Really just being consistent," Flournoy said. "I wanted to work on my route running, even Dak's trust with me, being at the spot, knowing where to be, when to be, not being too early, not being too late, that's what I've been working on."

Flournoy credits fellow Cowboys WR and Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb with being a "tremendous" help for him and his growth in the NFL and Dallas' offense.

"I can't give him enough credit, man," Flournoy said. "Just learning from him, even just asking questions and watching him, how he is a pro and how he approach this game, and you can tell he loves it, you can tell he's obsessed with it. I implement some of his stuff into my game, and it shows on the field. A lot of stuff y'all see comes from him and [George Pickens], and obviously my talent, but I learned a lot from him."

He's also learning from the Cowboys' new look defense, which features a lot of new faces under Christian Parker in 2026 that allow him to prepare for different types of cornerback play.

"They're terrific," Flournoy said of the Cowboys' secondary players. "I'm honestly excited, and I look forward to going against them every practice… Just knowing how physical, and they bring so much to the table."