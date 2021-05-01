Cowboys Land True Nose Tackle in Bohanna

The Rundown: Bohanna was a staple for the Wildcats defense for four seasons. He oftentimes dominated the line of scrimmage and was one of the anchors for the majority of his career. He can stuff the line of scrimmage and even has mobility to get up the field and pressure the quarterback. But his strength is just that, strength to stop the run and clog the gaps.

How He Fits In: In the sixth round, it's hard to find players that might step in and contribute right away. But Bohanna doesn't exactly look like many other players on the roster. He would be a true 1-technique defensive tackle and would play over the center. That's the type of player the Cowboys were hoping to get out of Dontari Poe last season. Bohanna would join a defensive line group that consists of Trysten Hill, Neville Gallimore, Antwaun Woods and recently drafted rookie Osa Odighizuwa.