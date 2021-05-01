Draft Central | 2021

Presented by

Cowboys Land True Nose Tackle in Bohanna

May 01, 2021 at 03:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Cowboys-Land-True-Nose-Tackle-in-Bohanna-hero

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' sixth-round draft pick (No. 192 overall) Saturday afternoon:

  • Name: Quinton Bohanna
  • Position: Defensive Tackle
  • College: Kentucky
  • Height/Weight: 6-4/ 327

The Rundown: Bohanna was a staple for the Wildcats defense for four seasons. He oftentimes dominated the line of scrimmage and was one of the anchors for the majority of his career. He can stuff the line of scrimmage and even has mobility to get up the field and pressure the quarterback. But his strength is just that, strength to stop the run and clog the gaps.

How He Fits In: In the sixth round, it's hard to find players that might step in and contribute right away. But Bohanna doesn't exactly look like many other players on the roster. He would be a true 1-technique defensive tackle and would play over the center. That's the type of player the Cowboys were hoping to get out of Dontari Poe last season. Bohanna would join a defensive line group that consists of Trysten Hill, Neville Gallimore, Antwaun Woods and recently drafted rookie Osa Odighizuwa.

Next Cowboys Pick: 6th Round (227th overall)

Related Content

news

6th-Round Pick Israel Mukuamu Follows CB Trend

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' sixth-round draft pick (No. 227 overall) Saturday.
news

Cowboys Wrap Up Draft With Versatile Lineman

The Cowboys completed the 2021 NFL Draft by taking Matt Farniok, a versatile, yet accomplished lineman from Nebraska.
news

5th-Round WR Simi Fehoko Has Intriguing Skill Set

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' compensatory fifth-round draft pick (No. 179 overall) Saturday.
news

Jabril Cox Knows How To Compete In Frisco

Newly-drafted LB Jabril Cox is technically from Missouri and played college ball in two other states. But when he comes to Frisco, Texas, it certainly won't be for the first time.
news

Streak Ends: Cowboys Go Offense, Draft OT Ball

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' compensatory fourth-round draft pick (No. 138 overall) Saturday.
news

How Jabril Cox Adds More Versatility At LB

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' fourth-round draft pick (No. 115 overall) Saturday.
news

Double Coverage: Cowboys Draft 2nd CB On Day 2

Nahshon Wright is the second cornerback drafted by Dallas tonight, following former Kentucky standout Kelvin Joseph, their second-round selection at No. 44 overall. 
news

How Chauncey Golston Fits In Defensive Scheme

The Cowboys stayed with defense, taking the fourth player on that side of the ball, adding a versatile defender from the Big Ten.
news

Joseph Covered Off-Field Questions With Cowboys

Kelvin Joseph goes by the name "Bossman Fat" and has established his rap career. But he's ready to prove he's an even better cornerback and answered all questions about any off-the-field concerns.
news

More Defense: DT Osa Odighizuwa Can Boost D-Line

The Cowboys weren't kidding when they said defense was a priority. They've taken a defensive player with their first three draft picks, this time UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa at No. 75 in the third round.
news

What CB Kelvin Joseph Adds To Cowboys Secondary

After drafting linebacker Micah Parsons on Friday, the Cowboys addressed cornerback in the second round with former Kentucky starter Kelvin Joseph.
Advertising