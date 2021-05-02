They Said It: Favorite Quotes From Each Draft Pick

Micah Parsons, Linebacker (12th pick):

"I heard from Dak. He was one of the first people to reach out. I can already tell he is a big leader. DeMarcus [Lawrence], and Trevon [Diggs], and Zeke said something funny, too. I can see the bond these guys have in the locker room and I'm looking forward to meeting them."

Kelvin Joseph, Cornerback, (44th pick):

"I used to return a lot of kicks. Playmaking was pretty much in my bloodline. From the defensive side, I just kept the interceptions, tackling and making fumbles and getting the ball back for my offense. I feel like that was my drive and my will to win games."

Osa Odighizuwa, Defensive Tackle (75th pick):

"[Being a former high school wrestler] helps me a lot just in terms of leverage and awareness because you get a good feeling and understanding of body weight and pressures and just feeling the shifts of body weight and knowing to fight pressure with pressure. That is something that helps me a lot as a football player."

Chauncey Golston, Edge Rusher (84th pick):

"I don't really have a person I model my game after or compare it to. I really leave that to other people. I just try to go out there and play as hard as I can."

Nashon Wright, 6'4 Cornerback (99th pick):

"I look at myself as a more athletic and agile Richard Sherman. That scheme just fits perfect. Just his ability to slow the game down and kind of see all the pieces come together before the play even starts. He's definitely one of my role models."

Jabril Cox, Linebacker (115th pick):

"I know Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith and Micha Parsons. Those are three elite athletes. I think I fit in well and can do multiple things. I used to watch Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith early on when I was in college. I always admired their game and wanted to take different things from them and add it to mine."

Josh Ball, Offensive Tackle, (138th pick):

"I am a versatile offensive lineman. I think I can play both sides – right tackle and left tackle – and even if they need to put me at guard, I can play guard as well."

Simi Fehoko, Wide Receiver (179th pick):

"I'm still raw. I'm undeveloped. I really need one person to learn from, and I think that with my God-given abilities and gifts, there's no reason that I can't be the best wide receiver in this draft class, if not the league."

Quinton Bohanna, Defensive Tackle (192nd pick):

"I'm from Memphis, Tennessee. I don't know if y'all know too much about the city, but we are just a grit and grind city. Everything we get, we get out of the mud, and that's me. That's the exact way to describe me just being an underdog. Going into high school, nobody knew me. I became an All-SEC college player."

Israel Mukuamu, Cornerback (227th pick):

"I thought maybe in the second or third [round] I would get called, but God has a plan for everything. I am just excited about getting the opportunity to play in the NFL. A lot of people don't get that opportunity. I am just ready to show my talent."

Matt Farniok, Guard (238th pick):