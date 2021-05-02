Draft Central | 2021

Presented by

They Said It: Favorite Quotes From Each Draft Pick

May 02, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

They-Said-It--Favorite-Quotes-From-Each-Draft-Pick-hero

The Cowboys drafted 11 players in the 2021 NFL Draft. It was a fast-paced weekend, and the franchise stocked up with young athletes they hope will be foundational pieces to their roster for years to come. Each one of those players had lifelong dreams come true when their phones rang and Jerry Jones was on the other end of the line.

Literal moments after they were drafted each future Cowboy had a conversation with the media that most of them probably barely even remember in the midst of all the emotions and chaos. Below are some of our favorite quotes from each player the Cowboys drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons, Linebacker (12th pick):

"I heard from Dak. He was one of the first people to reach out. I can already tell he is a big leader. DeMarcus [Lawrence], and Trevon [Diggs], and Zeke said something funny, too. I can see the bond these guys have in the locker room and I'm looking forward to meeting them."

Kelvin Joseph, Cornerback, (44th pick):

"I used to return a lot of kicks. Playmaking was pretty much in my bloodline. From the defensive side, I just kept the interceptions, tackling and making fumbles and getting the ball back for my offense. I feel like that was my drive and my will to win games."

Osa Odighizuwa, Defensive Tackle (75th pick):

"[Being a former high school wrestler] helps me a lot just in terms of leverage and awareness because you get a good feeling and understanding of body weight and pressures and just feeling the shifts of body weight and knowing to fight pressure with pressure. That is something that helps me a lot as a football player."

Chauncey Golston, Edge Rusher (84th pick):

"I don't really have a person I model my game after or compare it to. I really leave that to other people. I just try to go out there and play as hard as I can."

Nashon Wright, 6'4 Cornerback (99th pick):

"I look at myself as a more athletic and agile Richard Sherman. That scheme just fits perfect. Just his ability to slow the game down and kind of see all the pieces come together before the play even starts. He's definitely one of my role models."

Jabril Cox, Linebacker (115th pick):

"I know Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith and Micha Parsons. Those are three elite athletes. I think I fit in well and can do multiple things. I used to watch Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith early on when I was in college. I always admired their game and wanted to take different things from them and add it to mine."

Josh Ball, Offensive Tackle, (138th pick):

"I am a versatile offensive lineman. I think I can play both sides – right tackle and left tackle – and even if they need to put me at guard, I can play guard as well."

Simi Fehoko, Wide Receiver (179th pick):

"I'm still raw. I'm undeveloped. I really need one person to learn from, and I think that with my God-given abilities and gifts, there's no reason that I can't be the best wide receiver in this draft class, if not the league."

Quinton Bohanna, Defensive Tackle (192nd pick):

"I'm from Memphis, Tennessee. I don't know if y'all know too much about the city, but we are just a grit and grind city. Everything we get, we get out of the mud, and that's me. That's the exact way to describe me just being an underdog. Going into high school, nobody knew me. I became an All-SEC college player."

Israel Mukuamu, Cornerback (227th pick):

"I thought maybe in the second or third [round] I would get called, but God has a plan for everything. I am just excited about getting the opportunity to play in the NFL. A lot of people don't get that opportunity. I am just ready to show my talent."

Matt Farniok, Guard (238th pick):

"(Zack Martin) is an all-time competitor. He's one of the best in the game right now. He competes every single down. He wants to not only win the rep, but dominate it. Those are key components to being great."

Related Content

news

Cowboys Expect To Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cowboys drafted 11 players over the weekend, but there's 13 more that are expected to sign with the team as well as undrafted rookie free agents.
news

Four First Impressions From New DC Dan Quinn

In the time since he was hired back in January, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been talked about frequently – but he had yet to be talked to by the media.
news

Cowboys Complete Draft By Loading Up On Defense

When the dust finally settled Saturday night, the Cowboys completed the NFL Draft with 11 picks, including eight on defense, stockpiling necessary resources to that side of the ball.
news

6th-Round Pick Israel Mukuamu Follows CB Trend

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' sixth-round draft pick (No. 227 overall) Saturday.
news

Cowboys Wrap Up Draft With Versatile Lineman

The Cowboys completed the 2021 NFL Draft by taking Matt Farniok, a versatile, yet accomplished lineman from Nebraska.
news

Cowboys Land True Nose Tackle in Bohanna

The Cowboys picked up yet another defensive player, but the first true 1-technique defensive tackle.  
news

5th-Round WR Simi Fehoko Has Intriguing Skill Set

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' compensatory fifth-round draft pick (No. 179 overall) Saturday.
news

Jabril Cox Knows How To Compete In Frisco

Newly-drafted LB Jabril Cox is technically from Missouri and played college ball in two other states. But when he comes to Frisco, Texas, it certainly won't be for the first time.
news

Streak Ends: Cowboys Go Offense, Draft OT Ball

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' compensatory fourth-round draft pick (No. 138 overall) Saturday.
news

How Jabril Cox Adds More Versatility At LB

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' fourth-round draft pick (No. 115 overall) Saturday.
news

Double Coverage: Cowboys Draft 2nd CB On Day 2

Nahshon Wright is the second cornerback drafted by Dallas tonight, following former Kentucky standout Kelvin Joseph, their second-round selection at No. 44 overall. 
Advertising