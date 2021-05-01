6th-Round Pick Israel Mukuamu Follows CB Trend

The Rundown: Mukuamu was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019, when he posted a team-high 4 interceptions and 13 pass breakups for the Gamecocks. A groin injury limited him to six games last season and he opted out of the final three games after head coach Will Muschamp's firing, but he still managed to lead the team in interceptions for the second straight year (2).

How He Fits In: If the Cowboys plan to play Mukuamu at cornerback, he fits the same mold as their first two cornerback draft picks. Second-rounder Kelvin Joseph, third-rounder Nahshon Wright and Mukuamu are tall, long corners with the frame to play press man coverage. That's been the pattern under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. (Think Richard Sherman with the "Legion of Boom" Seahawks.) In fact, Wright and Mukuamu happen to be the tallest corners in this year's class. But it's worth noting that Mukuamu did make one start at safety last year, so he offers versatility at a position the Cowboys have yet to address in this year's draft.