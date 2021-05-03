Cowboys Catch-Up

Catch-Up: Recap Cowboys' Entire Draft Coverage

May 03, 2021 at 04:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Catch-Up-Recap-Cowboys’-Entire-Draft-Coverage

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Today, we're doing a special Monday edition of the Catch-Up to bring you up to speed on everything that happened from Thursday evening to Sunday.

Who did the Cowboys draft? Where did they come from? How do they fit? What did they have to say? DallasCowboys.com had you covered. We'll be back to our normal Friday schedule later this week.

Thursday

  • Hours before the draft, the staff writers did their annual 7-round mock draft, predicting not only the first pick, but all 10. As it turned out, the Cowboys made 11 picks, but only one of the names showed up in a mock draft. Here is the Cowboys' 7-Round Mock Draft.
  •  No one knew who the Cowboys would draft in the first round, and when the pick came it was Micah Parsons. "Parsons jumps into a position that needs a playmaker," Nick Eatman writes. "Dan Quinn's defensive strategy is somewhat unclear at the moment but you can bet Parsons will have a big role, especially in the nickel situations. [Eatman explains how Parsons fits with the Cowboys]
  • You can go back and forth on just about any first-round pick, but Nick Eatman likes what the Cowboys did Thursday night. "I don't know if you call anyone "unblockable" but every clip I saw was Parsons busting through the line of scrimmage either on a blitz or just his instincts that get him to the ball," Eatman writes. [Eatman on why Thursday night was "win-win" for the Cowboys]

Friday

  • Micah Parsons had to answer questions about incidents beyond the field. "Even without a scouting combine to do a thorough interview process with Parsons in person, the Cowboys made sure they found out all the details of the situation," Nick Eatman writes [Eatman on why Parsons says Cowboys aren't worried about his character]
  • 2021 won't be the first time Parsons steps into AT&T Stadium. "He had a dominant performance as the 2019 Cotton Bowl MVP against Memphis," Jonny Auping writes. "That was when the notion of being a Dallas Cowboy became something he envisioned for himself." [Auping on Parsons "finishing what he started"]
  • The Cowboys traded with the Philadelphia Eagles before drafting Parsons, but it's not the first time they've made such a move. "In fact, the Cowboys have landed some Pro Bowlers, including a Hall of Famer, based off a trade within the NFC East," Nick Eatman writes [Eatman on the times trades within the NFC East have worked out for the Cowboys]
  •  No one expected the Cowboys to draft Kelvin Joseph in the second round. "Joseph only started one season in college, but he likely will compete for playing time at outside corner as a physical, athletic coverage player with a knack for making plays on the football," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on what Joseph adds to the secondary]
  • Dallas addressed their defensive line in the third round by drafting Osa Odighizuwa. "Odighizuwa will have a chance to compete for snaps, and he showed versatility by playing multiple positions for the Bruins," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on Ofighuzuwa's boost to the D-line]
  • They followed up adding a defensive tackle with adding a defensive end with their next pick of Chauncey Golston. "Not a highly-recruited player at first, but over his four seasons on the field, he became a problem for opposing offensive lines," Nick Eatman writes. [Eatman on how Golston will fit in Dallas.]
  • By the end of Friday night, the Cowboys had drafted their second cornerback when they selected Nashon Wright. "At 6-4, Wright has a unique frame for the position and the length to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage," Rob Phillips writes. [Phillips on the Cowboys adding another cornerback]

Saturday

  • The Cowboys had already drafted a linebacker, but they couldn't pass up Jabril Cox on Saturday. "Based on pre-draft projections, Cox might prove to be a steal in the fourth round," Rob Phillips writes. "Many observers had him ranked as early as the second round." [Phillips on the versatility that Cox brings to the defense]
  • It took 138 picks, but the Cowboys finally picked an offensive player when they drafted Josh Ball, an offensive tackle out of Marshall [Rob Phillips on what Ball brings to the team]
  • Before transferring to LSU, Jabril Cox became very familiar with Frisco. "The FCS State Championship game is held at Toyota Stadium, right next to The Star in Frisco, and Cox's North Dakota State Bison always left the area happy," Jonny Auping writes [Auping on Cox's journey to the Cowboys]
  • Size helps in the secondary, so the Cowboys took another one in the sixth round with Israel Mukuamu. "In fact, Wright and Mukuamu happen to be the tallest corners in this year's class," Rob Phillips writes [Phillips on cornerback trend]
  • Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna is big, and by all accounts, going to be fun to watch. [Watch Bohanna's draft hype video]

Sunday

Related Content

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Backup QBs and Corner Debates

Get all of the top headlines from this week as the Cowboys close in on the NFL Draft, with videos, articles and of course, debated analysis on the No. 10 overall pick and more.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Prospects and Defense Debates

Catching up on the biggest Cowboys news and analysis of the week, from Aldon Smith's free agent departure to our staff's favorite under-the-radar draft prospects.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Draft Talk and Jersey Numbers

Even in the offseason, every week is filled with news and storylines, from front office moves and player updates to forecasting next season.
news

Catch-Up: 17th Game, Pro Days & Draft Strategy

Recap the top headlines of the week, from scouting reports of the new players, to the addition of the 17th regular-season game and much more.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Signings And McCarthy Talks

Check out the top headlines of another busy week of free agency, from defensive additions to the head coach holding his first press conference of the offseason.                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: This Week's Biggest Storylines 

Recap the entire week for the Cowboys in free agency with the top headlines and analysis of a busy week.
news

Catch Up: Recapping Top Headlines From The Week

Check out the top headlines from the past week, ranging from various opinions on Dak Prescott's contract situation to positions of need heading into the draft.
news

Catch-Up: Recapping The News From Mocks To Dak

Review some of the big headlines of the week, from Drew Pearson finding out his HOF selection to the most recent mock drafts to a highlight reel dedicated to only Dak Prescott.
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Senior to Super – Time To Bowl

From the review of the Senior Bowl to the preview of the Super Bowl, and everything in between, recap a full of Dallas Cowboys content.
news

Catch-Up: From Quinn's Vision To Witt's End & More

This week's headlines range from next year's schedule, Dan Quinn's outlook to the end of the era for a future Hall of Famer. Check out the week that was on DallasCowboys.com.
news

Catch-Up: New Hires, New Approaches & More

This week's headlines focus on new coaching hires, both with the Cowboys and around the league. The podcasts featured some healthy debates and check out an oversized rundown of the stat leaders.
Advertising