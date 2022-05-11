Draft Central | 2021

Presented by

Why John Ridgeway Is A "Unique Pick" For Dallas

May 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Why-John-Ridgeway-Is-A-“Unique-Pick”-For-Dallas-hero
Arkansas Razorback Athletics

FRISCO, Texas – John Ridgeway called it. Sort of.

Last October, after the University of Arkansas ended a nine-game losing streak to Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium, Ridgeway met Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones briefly on the field as the prominent Razorbacks alumnus presented the Southwest Classic trophy to the team.

"It was pretty cool," Ridgeway said. "I told him right then and there, 'You got to draft me. Watch, and I'm going to take over the Dallas Cowboys.'

"He looked at me and smiled and said, 'Woo Pig.'"

Six months later, the 23-year-old defensive tackle is in fact a Cowboy, drafted in the fifth round with the 178th overall pick.

Woo Pig Sooie destiny?

Actually, the Arkansas connection means next to nothing to the Cowboys' draft process. Ridgeway is just the second Arkansas player drafted by Dallas. The first, running back Felix Jones, arrived in 2008 -- almost 20 years after Jones bought the franchise.

The biggest reason for drafting Ridgeway isn't the school he attended. It's the measurements on his school bio:

6-foot-6, 320 pounds.

Looking to shore up their run defense, the Cowboys have shifted toward larger defensive interior linemen the past two drafts. Last year's sixth-round pick Quinton Bohanna (6-4, 327) played roughly 20% of the snaps as a rookie, posting 12 tackles and one pressure. Ridgeway will have a chance to compete for a spot on early downs, too.

In 2020, the Cowboys allowed the second-most rushing yards in franchise history (2,541). Last year was a noticeable improvement under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The defense

finished 16th against the run, giving up 1,918 yards, and jumped from 28th to seventh in points allowed per game (21.1).

But the last image of the 2021 season was the first-round playoff loss to San Francisco, in which the 49ers racked up the second-most rushing yards against Dallas the entire season (169).

Run defense is still an emphasis this offseason, and perhaps Ridgeway can emerge as part of the solution.

"He is a unique pick for us, relative to how we pick most years with the Dallas Cowboys," Jones said immediately after the draft. "We usually have lesser size and more quickness. Bohanna has that, but of course long with the size.

"I'm really good (with the pick) because with our defense against the running game, I've always held my breath on getting big-boyed in there. This is a real statement in my mind with Dan and (head coach) Mike (McCarthy) as to how we are going to address the run game when we get into the playoffs, which we are sure to have.

"Mike was sitting there all day going, 'Playoffs, playoffs. Remember the playoffs.' That really is not only a great pick, but he is also a hell of a competitor."

Ridgeway had 141 tackles (12 for loss) in 42 career college games at Arkansas and Illinois State. He transferred to Arkansas as a redshirt senior in 2021 and started 11 games as a fixture on the defensive front.

Ridgeway said he spoke with the Cowboys at the Senior Bowl in January and the NFL Combine in March. And, of course, there was that brief visit with Jones last October, when Ridgeway predicted wearing a star on his helmet.

Now he'll try to earn a spot in the lineup this spring and summer.

"They're going to see the hardest working D-lineman on the field every time," he said. "That's the plan."

Related Content

news

Parsing Through The Cowboys' Draft Adaptability

In looking for a theme to this 2021 NFL Draft class, it seems the Cowboys did an impressive job of adapting to the state of their board to fit the needs on their roster.

news

Spagnola: An A+ For Beefing Up At Linebacker

The Cowboys get an A+ for beefing up a position of definite need … linebacker.

news

Catch-Up: Recap Cowboys' Entire Draft Coverage

It was easy to miss a headline or two, considering the Cowboys picked 11 players over the weekend. Here are some of the top stories from Thursday to Sunday.

news

How The Staff Writers Feel About This 2021 Draft

The Cowboys made 11 picks over the weekend. Here's how the staff writers viewed the draft, listing some of their favorite picks to the ones that raised a few eyebrows.

news

Cowboys Expect To Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cowboys drafted 11 players over the weekend, but there's 13 more that are expected to sign with the team as well as undrafted rookie free agents.

news

They Said It: Favorite Quotes From Each Draft Pick

Whether it was sharing a moment with Dak, comparing themselves to a Hall of Famer or bold predictions, here are some memorable draft-day quotes from the Cowboys' picks.

news

Four First Impressions From New DC Dan Quinn

In the time since he was hired back in January, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been talked about frequently – but he had yet to be talked to by the media.

news

Cowboys Complete Draft By Loading Up On Defense

When the dust finally settled Saturday night, the Cowboys completed the NFL Draft with 11 picks, including eight on defense, stockpiling necessary resources to that side of the ball.

news

6th-Round Pick Israel Mukuamu Follows CB Trend

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' sixth-round draft pick (No. 227 overall) Saturday.

news

Cowboys Wrap Up Draft With Versatile Lineman

The Cowboys completed the 2021 NFL Draft by taking Matt Farniok, a versatile, yet accomplished lineman from Nebraska.

news

Cowboys Land True Nose Tackle in Bohanna

The Cowboys picked up yet another defensive player, but the first true 1-technique defensive tackle.

Advertising