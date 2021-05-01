Draft Central | 2021

Cowboys Wrap Up Draft With Versatile Lineman

May 01, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Fariok-Pick-hero

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' seventh-round draft pick (No. 238th overall) Saturday afternoon:

  • Name: Matt Farniok
  • Position: Offensive Line
  • College: Nebraska
  • Height/Weight: 6-5/ 314

The Rundown:  Farniok is the 11th and final player drafted by the Cowboys. While he's listed as both a guard and tackle, that's probably the reason the Cowboys like him, along with the fact he started at Nebraska for three straight years and did so at different positions. Farniok was a team captain for the Cornhuskers and a team leader, showing not only an elite level of play, but the versatility to move around.

How He Fits In: The Cowboys already drafted a tackle earlier in the day, but Farniok is someone that can compete at different spots. He's similar to Brandon Knight, who played guard and tackle and that flexibility has helped him keep a roster spot. Farniok will likely start out at guard but his ability to move around should make for an interesting training camp for the rookie.

