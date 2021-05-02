Cowboys Expect To Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

By now, everyone should know the stories when it comes to undrafted free agents and the Cowboys.

To say they have a strong track record of finding talent after the draft is of course, an understatement.

Sure, you've got your Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris, Tony Romo and Miles Austin stories from the past. Don't forget the likes of Dan Bailey, Cole Beasley, Blake Jarwin and even La'el Collins, were all undrafted.

But even recent history suggests the Cowboys have a tendency of getting undrafted rookies on the final roster. Just last year, without any preseason games, the Cowboys had players such as Terence Steele, Sean McKeon, Rico Dowdle and Francis Bernard make the roster and play in games last year.

Needless to say, there will likely be a few from this year's group that either make the roster and/or find spots on the practice squad.

While nothing is official as of Sunday and won't be until the players come into The Star and take their physicals and sign their contracts, but here is a list of players who have at least agreed to terms or expected to sign with the Cowboys. Many of these players took to social media to announce the upcoming move.