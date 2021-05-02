Draft Central | 2021

Cowboys Expect To Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

May 02, 2021 at 05:30 PM
By now, everyone should know the stories when it comes to undrafted free agents and the Cowboys.

To say they have a strong track record of finding talent after the draft is of course, an understatement.

Sure, you've got your Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris, Tony Romo and Miles Austin stories from the past. Don't forget the likes of Dan Bailey, Cole Beasley, Blake Jarwin and even La'el Collins, were all undrafted.

But even recent history suggests the Cowboys have a tendency of getting undrafted rookies on the final roster. Just last year, without any preseason games, the Cowboys had players such as Terence Steele, Sean McKeon, Rico Dowdle and Francis Bernard make the roster and play in games last year.

Needless to say, there will likely be a few from this year's group that either make the roster and/or find spots on the practice squad.

While nothing is official as of Sunday and won't be until the players come into The Star and take their physicals and sign their contracts, but here is a list of players who have at least agreed to terms or expected to sign with the Cowboys. Many of these players took to social media to announce the upcoming move.

Undrafted Players Expected to Sign:

JaQuan Hardy, Tiffin, RB

Brennan Eagles, Texas, WR

TJ Vasher, Texas Tech, WR

Brandon Smith, Iowa, WR

Osirus Mitchell, Miss State, WR

Brenden Knox, Marshall, RB

Nick Ralston, Louisiana, TE

Nick Eubanks, Michigan, TE

Artayvious Lynn, TCU, TE

Braylon Jones, Houston, G/C

Tyler Coyle, Purdue, LB/Safety

Anthony Hines III, TX A&M, LB

Austin Faoliu, Oregon, DL

