Cowboys Launch New Official Gaming Platform

As sports and gaming converge, Dallas Cowboys Game Time will provide its organization with an innovative way to grow multigenerational fandom. Featuring a robust slate of year-round content and competitions in fan-favorite game titles, the program rewards participants with priceless experiences, such as trips to future Super Bowls and opportunities to have a Dallas Cowboys team experience for a day.

The program officially kicks off on May 20 with a Fortnite tournament. The inaugural winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Las Vegas for the 2023 Super Bowl providing one-of-a-kind experiences for the gaming community.

"Gaming has fundamentally altered the way fans experience sports," said Justin Kenna, CEO, GameSquare. "Building upon our deep relationship with the Cowboys and Lenovo, we'll leverage GameSquare's capabilities to deliver immersive opportunities that expand the Cowboys digital presence and enrich the franchise's fan engagement playbook."

Lenovo joins Dallas Cowboys Game Time as the program's first partner, providing Lenovo Legion gaming desktop computers for competitions and tournaments. The collaboration is rooted in Lenovo's and the Dallas Cowboys shared commitment to building fan-first competitive experiences and supporting peak performance.

"Powered by Lenovo's hardware technology, the Dallas Cowboys Game Time platform will be a first-of-its-kind gaming community connecting sports fans, gamers, and tech enthusiasts," said Gerald Youngblood, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo North America. "Through our multi-year partnership with the Cowboys, our two leading brands will work together to enhance the fan experience, give back to the community, and reach new audiences."

The Game Time partnership is one element of a larger partnership between Lenovo, a leading global technology company, and the Cowboys. In addition to powering the Game Time platform, Lenovo is also the official hardware partner for the Cowboys and the two organizations will collaborate on community engagements initiatives in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. They are also developing a program to support small businesses in the local community.

GameSquare's Gaming Community Network will manage tournament operations with competitions taking place on the Rivals platform. With the existing relationship between GameSquare, Complexity Gaming, Lenovo, and the Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Game Time marks the unification of goals amongst these organizations to cross-promote fandom, drive new revenue streams and create unforgettable experiences.