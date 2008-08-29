Cowboys Mailbag: Montrae Holland Adjust To Cowboys O-Line?

Mailbag: What should Cowboys do with Gallup?
I'm torn about Michael Gallup. Because he was slow to return from his ACL injury, then he posted 103 receiving yards in the playoff game against the Packers. Is he worth keeping with the hope that his arrow is finally pointing up?
Mailbag: Should NFL Draft be before free agency?
Do you like the way that free agency and the draft are scheduled right now, or would you prefer to see how the draft shakes out before you make decisions on signing your free agents?
Mailbag: Is it time to move on from Tyron Smith?
Is it time to move on from Tyron Smith? I think he's one of the greatest players in Cowboys history, but there are always questions about his health. Is he worth taking a chance on again?
Mailbag: Would Dak take less for a better team?
So now the big discussion is about Dak Prescott and how much he will sign for. The question I have is this: What does Dak want more, a Super Bowl or more money than he will spend in his lifetime?
Mailbag: Which corner should be re-signed?
With both Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis being free agents, which of those two cornerbacks would you prefer the Cowboys re-sign?
Mailbag: Is too much made of the NFL combine?
I enjoy the NFL Scouting Combine and am amazed at how big it has become. But for teams around the league, is it as big a deal as the media and fans have made it out to be?
Mailbag: Would Cowboys trade for No. 1 pick?
This is strictly hypothetical, but I asked myself this question the other day. Would you trade Micah Parsons or CeeDee Lamb to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick? Why or why not?
Mailbag: New 17-game benchmarks needed?
Congratulations to Tony Pollard for reaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season, but with the expanded number of games now, do we need to revisit what constitutes a great season?
Mailbag: Is Parsons talk with owner routine?
Is it routine to have these conversations between owner and player? Is there a risk of Parsons alienating teammates with his comments?
Mailbag: What is 2024 projection for Trey Lance?
What is the projection for Trey Lance? Is he in line to be the second-string quarterback? Can he push Dak Prescott at all for starting duties?
Mailbag: Is free agent RB the answer?
Fans are seeing headlines about bringing in a free agent like Derrick Henry, but I have been trying to recall the last free agent running back who signed elsewhere and continued to have the same amount of success. Is history enough to avoid free agency to fill the hole?