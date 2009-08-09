Cowboys Mailbag: Should The Cowboys Address Cornerback?

Mailbag: Reason For Concern At Left Guard?
We've lost our starting left guard two years in a row. Why isn't this a bigger concern this offseason?
Mailbag: Who Are You Excited To See In OTAs?
Who are you most excited to see during these OTA workouts? Are there any players in particular you feel need to have a good showing?
Mailbag: Bringing An Edge Back To The OL?
In listening to Zack Martin talk about the new O-line coach, he mentioned they needed to get their "edge" back. Was this a big problem in recent year?
Mailbag: Is Missing OTAs Really A Big Deal?
How significant is it for players to miss the OTA practices right now, especially with a new offense being installed?
Mailbag: Could Any Players Be Used in Trades?
Is there anyone on the current roster the Cowboys might be looking to trade to add some O-line depth or possibly picks for next year?
Mailbag: What's Taking So Long For CeeDee's Deal?
Why are the Cowboys waiting so long to get CeeDee Lamb's contract done? The longer they wait, the more the price goes up.
Mailbag: Roles For Both Deuce and Turpin?
Is there room to have not one, but two smaller guys on the roster with Deuce Vaughn and KaVontae Turpin?
Mailbag: Why Wait on Signing Another Kicker?
After watching the way the season ended with our kicking situation, why would the Cowboys wait so long in signing one, especially after not drafting one?
Mailbag: Another Player Like Steele on the Roster?
Do you think there is another Steele on this team and that's why they haven't reached too deep into free agency to get offensive line help?
Mailbag: Will Passing Success Depend on TEs?
I contend that the success of the passing game will depend on the development of the tight ends on this team. If McCarthy runs a form of the West Coast offense, they will be asked to do a lot. Do you agree?
Mailbag: Should Parsons Be A Full-Time DE?
Micah Parsons recently said he's moving to defensive end full time, but does Dallas have a good enough linebacking corps to afford him doing so?