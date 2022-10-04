Cowboys' McQuaide Suffers Season-Ending Injury

FRISCO, Texas - It was a victorious Sunday afternoon for the Dallas Cowboys in their first bout against the Washington Commanders, but also one that cost them a long snapper. Jake McQuaide suffered a torn triceps on his final rep of the contest and, as such, will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The team worked out four at the position on Tuesday, in the hopes of quickly finding a replacement ahead of their looming battle with the Rams in Los Angeles.

McQuaide signed with the Cowboys in 2021 in what was a reunion with special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel, the two having spent several seasons together with the aforementioned Rams. He'd parlay that one-year deal in another when he was awarded a contract this past offseason that keeps him in tow until 2023.

With his 2022 season now over, he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Prior to now, McQuaide had never missed a start in his career since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Rams in 2011.