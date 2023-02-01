Cowboys, Moore Slated For Matchup in 2023

There's always intrigue when it comes to who the Cowboys will face in any given season, but squaring off with Kellen Moore — former OC in Dallas — is a matchup to key in on

FRISCO, TX — Kellen Moore and the Dallas Cowboys have not seen the last of each other and, as a matter of fact, it won't be long before they meet again. Moore, 34, mutually parted ways with the club in late January — the biggest change in the coaching ranks this offseason — ending his tenure as maestro of the team's offense.

The move was announced on Sunday evening, following the conclusion of NFL Championship Weekend, via press release. Just over 15 hours later, the Los Angeles Chargers announced the hiring of Moore as their offensive coordinator for 2023 and beyond.

That puts Moore and the Cowboys on course to square off next season.

Though the full NFL schedule for 2023 will not be revealed until April, the opponents for every team are already known. The Cowboys will travel to face Moore and quarterback Justin Herbert at SoFi Stadium.

Here is a refresher of the 2023 opponents for you:

Home:

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Detroit Lions

Away:

Washington Commanders

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers

It's unknown if Moore and the Cowboys will have an opportunity to stage a formal practice against each other — the latter having participated in two scrimmages against the Chargers during training camp last summer — but their meeting during the season is set in stone.

The return of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a decision announced last Thursday, adds intrigue by way of familiarity. After all, Quinn's defense has been sharpening its blade against Moore's offense everyday in practice for the past two seasons.

That sword does cut both ways, though.

Moore joined the Cowboys as a backup quarterback in 2015, following injury to Tony Romo, reuniting the former Boise State superstar with then-offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. A broken fibula landed him on injured reserve in 2016 and he'd ultimately go on to retire in 2018, almost immediately being named quarterbacks coach of the Cowboys with Dak Prescott under center.

One year later, he ascended to the role of offensive coordinator, replacing Linehan, and held the role under Jason Garrett until 2020, when Mike McCarthy took over as head coach.

All told, Moore is entering his first stint as a coach of an organization that is not the Cowboys and it's his first time walking through the doors of one that isn't in Dallas since the 2015 season.