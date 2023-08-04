Cowboys not shying away from Super Bowl expectations

There's a sense of urgency with the current team, and it's something that owner Jerry Jones has even acknowledged at camp.

Keeping mass amounts of talent together for long periods of time is difficult to accomplish in the salary cap era, which is why 2023 is being viewed as the most "open" the window will be by the fanbase.

"I've never thought that there was a time to sluff off," Jones said. "And not that urgency means not sluffing off – but I think when we look at where we are with Dak, where we are with Tyron Smith, what I've experienced on players that have played great for the Cowboys that aren't here today, we need to get it done now while we got them. I think that's healthy for everybody and I think that's the way my competition is structured."

That self-described urgency has created a centered mindset within the locker room, and it's something that Tyler Biadasz has seen be focused on through camp, starting with one rep at a time.

"I think the main message out of all of this is we're here to win every rep," Biadasz said. "That effort, we have to keep pressing that tempo and we gotta keep going. I think even the rookies and all of those guys, we have a great room on offense and we're definitely striving for that greatness."