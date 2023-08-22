Jones: Safety depth alleviates thin linebacker room

While the possibility of making a trade at linebacker or any other position is always on the table if the right opportunity comes along, Jones feels that a move that big isn't necessarily the only option to alleviate the injury to Overshown.

"I think we have the answers on this team," he said. "I've always told you that we're always open. If the right situation came along that we feel like would make our team better, then we'd look at it. We also feel very comfortable with the players we have on this team."

One of the key aspects of Dan Quinn's defenses throughout his career has been having safeties that have positional flex in the second level, and that extends to guys like Jayron Kearse and Markquese Bell on the current roster. With a player like Juanyeh Thomas making a big leap in training camp this month, it allows for more flexibility across the board to eliminate any depth problems.

"We have safeties who can play linebacker, that's the way Dan designs this defense," Jones said. "I just feel like, you got a guy like Juanyeh [Thomas] out there playing at a high level in both preseason games and practices. He's certainly made his way into the picture of adding more depth at safety. Then, we have a lot of safeties that can do a lot of things that Overshown can do."