Stephen Jones: Tolbert has 'locked down' WR4 spot

Jones was prompted to point out Tolbert's preseason accomplishment in the midst of addressing his jump from a disappointing rookie year to making a huge leap ahead of year two.

"You got a guy like Tolbert who ended up needing a little time, then you get a veteran in the room with him like a [Brandin] Cooks, and now we're seeing what we drafted," Jones said. "That third-round pick has turned into something that we're going to have."

The jump that has been made has wowed even his believers, as Tolbert can now enter the final week of the preseason knowing he can prepare to touch the field in the regular season in an impactful manner.

In comparison, while Jones says he's sure that there are others, he couldn't immediately recall any second-year players that have come through with a similar leap going into their sophomore campaign.