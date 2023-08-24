Preparation for Week 1 has begun for Dak Prescott

"Yeah, for sure," Prescott said. "Understanding that I wasn't playing in the preseason a week ago allowed me to move forward and watch some of their past games, our history with them. You've gotta prepare. It's game one, you want to start off hot and start off the right way and when you've got the time, you gotta use it."

In last season's opener, just about everything that could've gone wrong happened in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home with the offense stalling for the entire game and Dak Prescott suffering a hand injury that kept him out for five weeks.

It's safe to say that a lack of preparation offensively was a big reason for the bad start in 2022, but Prescott feels "much different" this time around going into what some would say is the best chance the Cowboys have had at a Super Bowl in recent years in 2023.

"I feel great about where we are," he said. "Much different than last year. I think we've said it all offseason, spring and in training camp, we're in a much better place right now than we were at this time last year with the installation and the details of everything. It's about making sure we're crossing our T's and dotting our I's in this next week before we go in."