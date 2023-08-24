Preparation for Week 1 has begun for Dak Prescott

FRISCO, Texas — The start of the regular season sits just 17 days away, and the preparation for the Cowboys' week one battle against the New York Giants has begun for Dak Prescott.
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer had said last Thursday that the preparation for the Giants would start in "7-10 days," but when asked about it on Thursday, Prescott said that not having to play in the preseason has allowed him to get ahead in planning for the season opener.
"Yeah, for sure," Prescott said. "Understanding that I wasn't playing in the preseason a week ago allowed me to move forward and watch some of their past games, our history with them. You've gotta prepare. It's game one, you want to start off hot and start off the right way and when you've got the time, you gotta use it."
In last season's opener, just about everything that could've gone wrong happened in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home with the offense stalling for the entire game and Dak Prescott suffering a hand injury that kept him out for five weeks.
It's safe to say that a lack of preparation offensively was a big reason for the bad start in 2022, but Prescott feels "much different" this time around going into what some would say is the best chance the Cowboys have had at a Super Bowl in recent years in 2023.
"I feel great about where we are," he said. "Much different than last year. I think we've said it all offseason, spring and in training camp, we're in a much better place right now than we were at this time last year with the installation and the details of everything. It's about making sure we're crossing our T's and dotting our I's in this next week before we go in."
The Cowboys will open the 2023 season on the road against the New York Giants on Sept. 10 on Sunday Night Football. The team will wrap its preseason slate on Saturday night at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.